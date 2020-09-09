Norman North is at Norman High tonight for the only Crosstown Clash on both team’s schedule.
Should NHS land an upset, it will be a huge story, not just because the Timberwolves have long dominated the Tigers on the volleyball court, but also because this might be North’s best squad … ever?
It is coach Stephanie Kane’s ninth season leading the rogram. She’s taken North to seven state tournaments, twice reaching the championship match, in 2016 and 2017.
The two squads that did everything but win it all were fantastic teams, Kane knows, and yet, speaking about this year’s squad, talent rich and full of players mature beyond their years, she said, “They’re better than those two.”
Is that possible?
Never has Kane put a team on the floor full of players that play so high on the club level as this season’s T-Wolves.
“The main core of [this team] has played very high level volleyball in the offseason,” she said. “That helps with the maturity on the floor, especially if they are younger.”
They’re that.
Two different things about the North:
One, it employs three setters in sophomores Katie Kolar and Riley Roberts, and junior Chloe Upthegrove, and rare is the moment any come off the court, which makes the T-Wolves entirely versatile, their setters able to set, hit or defend.
Two, a nod to the maturity Kane mentioned, the team voted in two captains before the season began and went with Kolar and Roberts, freshmen only last season.
When North (11-3), ranked No. 4 by the Class 6A coaches, takes the court against NHS (4-6), it will do it having just knocked off No. 9 and defending-state-champion Edmond North in straight sets. The T-Wolves also have a tourney win under their belt over No. 5 Edmond Memorial.
Losses have come to No. 1 Edmond Santa Fe, No. 2 Jenks and Class 5A No. 1 Victory Christian.
“I think last night showed how good we can be,” said Kolar, referencing the Edmond North sweep. “… Our team chemistry is really good, we all get along really well and we all work hard for each other.”
The T-Wolves have come along quickly.
North played no preseason scrimmages, such friendlies falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s had to build its chemistry on the fly.
“We’ve gotten progressively better,” said Kane.
Believe it or not, the three-setter system is exactly that. To date, Upthegrove has dished 150 assists, Roberts 134 and Kolar 131.
Lari Migliorino is the big hitter, registering 101 kills to go with 30 blocks. Abby Gray’s next with 66, followed by all three setters, Roberts (61), Kolar (59) and Upthegrove (46). Roberts has also led defensively, compiling 98 digs.
“We’re all just so happy to play with each other,” said Roberts, pointing out team chemistry but also the squad’s gratitude for having volleyball and each other to turn to in such strange times.
“It’s a privilege to play, to play well,” she said. “And practice is a fun place to go and it can get taken away.”
Thankfully, it hasn’t.
The T-Wolves are deep into their season, playing well and eyeing heights the program has approached, but never quite reached.
“A lot of our training is not even like volleyball … just mentality,” Kane said. “You know, how do we stay consistent with energy and effort and communication and the little things that we can take care of.”
That has to be a luxury.
Right now, it’s North volleyball.
