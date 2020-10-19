Norman North volleyball: Failing to sustain their best moments, T-Wolves bounced from state tourney

CHOCTAW — Coach Stephanie Kane had compared her 2020 band of Timberwolves favorably with all of the great Norman North teams she’d coached before.
About every one of those teams went to the state tournament, a couple even reaching the championship match.
This one, however, led by sophomores, appeared to stand apart, more players on its roster playing the non-school club version of the sport at the highest levels than previous North squads.
If only that could have made this year’s group a year or two older, perhaps the second-ranked T-Wolves wouldn’t have dropped their Class 6A volleyball state tournament opener 3-1 — 23-25, 25-20, 23-25, 20-25 — to seventh-ranked Edmond Santa Fe.
Served so often during the regular season, North’s youth was not served Monday morning and afternoon at Choctaw High School’s Lyle H. Boren Activities Center.
Kane thought her team was subdued by a case of “nerves” that became a “you want to score, but you don’t want to make an error type of thing.”
Trying to find the right word, she described her team as “timid.”
That bore itself out.
North’s best player may have been Riley Roberts, one of the three setters, along with Chloe Upthrgrove and Katie Kolar, the T-Wolves roll out in their starting lineup.
Through three sets, she was virtually carrying her team, having delivered 12 kills, including six in a first set that Santa Fe claimed by the smallest possible margin, and four more to go with two aces in the second, when North evened the match.
Yet, in the final two sets, though the ball found her plenty, those same swings quit delivering points, a malady that affected many of her teammates from the beginning.
Lari Migliorino wound up leading North with 14 kills, four blocks and three aces, but struggled to string her moments of impact together, her final kill bringing North within 9-6 in the fourth set and the final point she created coming on a block that made it 15-15 in the fourth set.
Other T-Wolves struggled to get much of anything to land. At one point, during a fourth-set timeout, Kane could be heard telling her team, “Our serve-receive is doing fine; offense, you’ve just got to put the ball away.”
The chances were innumerable, yet failed to be cashed in nearly often enough.
“We know what to do in those situations and we’ve been doing it all season,” Roberts said. “I think, sometimes, we just lose that trust in each other as a team.”
North may have been unnerved by an ankle injury Upthegrove sustained in the first set, causing her to exit for a long stretch, as Santa Fe led 12-9. She eventually returned, contributing eight kills and a block, though the T-Wolves still needed more and from more sources.
North could not sustain the momentum it created.
It scored four consecutive points in the first set to lead 6-3, but soon found itself down 10-8 and 14-9. It fought back to lead 21-20 but could never string enough points together to assert control of the set.
The T-Wolves scored 6 of 7 points to begin the second set before finding themselves down 17-16 and tied 19-19 before winning 6 of 7 points again to take the set. It would be the last time North threatened dominance.
The final two sets, the T-Wolves strung together four points only one time and three points four times.
North’s biggest lead after any of those runs was a single point twice, 8-7 and 14-13 in the third set.
The T-Wolves led 2-0 in the fourth set, failed to win any of the next six points and, though they pulled even 15-15, did not lead again.
“Coming back next year, with most of the same people, except our two seniors [Julia Donnan and Molly Moore],” said Roberts, “I think it will give us another chance and we’ll be more mature.”
Good chance it will.
Too bad it’s a year away.