Norman North volleyball notched it's first win of the season Thursday.
The T-Wolves lost a competitive set to start the game, 22-25, but followed by winning three straight, with 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 splits.
After the team lost its first set, T-Wolves head coach Faith Avalos said she emphasized returning to basics.
“After we lost the first set, we just went back to our game plan. Tonight that involved showing discipline and focus, doing the little things and being in the right spot,” Avalos said. “We held our presses and were able to create energy and pathways to success in the following sets.”
Katie Kolar, junior setter for the T-Wolves, ended with 13 kills across the four sets. She brought consistent offense for her squad, recording three kills in a row in the third set. She then followed that third kill with a diving dig to keep the possession alive.
Parker Gladhill, Sarah Lindley and Riley Roberts tallied a combined 12 blocks.
The win was much needed for the T-Wolves after dropping its first two games.
“We had two tough matches out of the gate, seeing Broken Arrow and Bishop Kelley, but that really pushed us and showed the holes we needed to fill,” Avalos said. “I’m really proud of the growth that's happened so far here. They were already a great team when I walked in here, but we’ve pushed each other to make connections and be more disciplined.”
North moves to 1-2 on the season, and will move on to play Yukon (2-7) at home Tuesday.