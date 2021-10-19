Norman North Volleyball: Huge comeback sends T-Wolves into state title match against Jenks

CATOOSA — Though Norman North had taken the first set from Edmond Santa Fe late Monday night at Catoosa High School and appeared to be dominating the second, everything went south.
The Timberwolves led the Wolves 20-13 in the second set and appeared to be putting a stranglehold on their spot in the Class 6A state volleyball tournament championship match.
Instead, Santa Fe scored 20 of the next 27 points, which meant the Wolves claimed the second set 25-23 and built a 7-2 lead in the next one that would only increase into a 25-14 third-set victory.
Then North won.
Not just like that.
Yet, 73 points later and a few minutes before midnight, the T-Wolves had prevailed, going the distance and topping the Wolves 3-2 (25-15, 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10).
They just found a way.
Or ways.
Third-ranked North (30-5) will play fourth-ranked Jenks (30-8) at 7:30 tonight at Verdigris High School, about 13 miles northeast of Catoosa.
The Trojans dispatched Deer Creek before upsetting top-ranked Bishop Kelley on Monday. North began the day advancing past Broken Arrow. Both teams played nine sets before the first day of their state tournament was done.
For a while Monday night, it looked like the T-Wolves would only play eight and be eliminated.
“Our energy kind of dropped, but we made the decision that this is our game,” Abigail Gray said. “We worked too hard throughout the season … The only thing that changed is we shifted, and went back to being the team that we knew we could be.”
Potential kills that were being blocked or dug out by the Wolves finally hit the floor on Santa Fe’s side. Service errors ceased and defensively, North quit giving up kills. If Santa Fe’s swings could be kept off the floor, North quit pinballing the ball out of play.
“We went into the huddle and we were like, ‘We’ve got to hit the gas pedal,' so we just played to win,” Lari Migliorino said.
Though North led the fourth set 12-6, it also trailed 20-16 after a 5-of-6-point Santa Fe run. Its back against the wall, North followed with a 9-of-12-point run of its own to push the match into a fifth set.
Two of those nine points were Santa Fe errors. The remaining seven came in the form of three kills from Katie Kolar; combo blocks from both Kate Spencer and Migliorino, and Parker Gladhill and Kolar; a kill from Migliorino and, the set-winner, a kill from Gray.
“I was incredibly nervous when I got set the hall,” Gray said. “But I saw that there was a giant hole and I was like, ‘You know what, this is awesome,’ and I just hit it with confidence.”
North received contributions from all over.
Sarah Lindley led with 16 kills and six blocks. Kolar had her own 16 kills and added two blocks.
Migliorino added nine kills and three blocks, Gray four kills and a block, Gladhill two kills and three blocks, and, though Kassidy Dominic finished with just one kill, she led everybody with seven blocks.
Twice the T-Wolves played for the Class 6A championship under previous head coach Stephanie Kane, who will be on the bench tonight as a Jenks assistant.
This is their first state tournament under Avalos, Kane’s successor.
The first-year coach said she knew her players had a comeback inside of them.
“Not once did I think it was over, because I know this team and not only do they want this, but they are true competitors,” she said. “We can be down but we still know we can fight back.”
It took all day, but they did it.
The T-Wolves have won 18 straight matches.
One more and they’ll make history.