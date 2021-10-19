Norman North Volleyball: Jenks too good in the end, but some history still got made

VERDIGRIS — The third point of the first set of the Class 6A championship match, Jenks served Norman North’s direction and the Timberwolves libero, Ali Woodrow, dug it out.
North wound up winning the point on a kill from Riley Roberts, yet more than that it was Woodrow’s 1,000th dig of her high school career and her 516th dig of the season, which is no round number, but but may be even more impressive.
It was history-making on a night to make history. Yet, five sets later, it remained the only absolutely new piece of history the Timberwolves delivered Tuesday evening.
Twice the Timberwolves had played for the state championship under coach Stephanie Kane and Tuesday made it once under the leadership of first-year coach Faith Avalos.
But the championship remained elusive in North’s eighth straight season to reach the state tournament.
The two teams had already played three times this season, Jenks winning two of them. The Trojans, though, won the only one that really mattered 3-2 (25-21, 16-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-7).
Avalos went big picture afterward.
“We fought tooth and nail. It just wasn’t our night,” she said. “But, you know what, this program took a huge step and I’m just proud of us for being here and for fighting the whole match.
“We made errors, but we stayed together and we tried to make it happen.”
The way the match ended seemed impossible given where it stood three sets in.
North appeared to have made adjustments that solved the Trojans’ hitters and for most of two sets seemd to have found the open spaces in Jenks’ defense.
Then it all kind of went away.
The high point of the match for the Timberwolves was the middle set, when they turned a 15-15 tie into a 2-1 set advantage by winning 9 of 12 points. Everything seemed to be going their way when Heavenn Fults issued back-to-back aces to make it 23-17.
North led 5-4 in the fourth set, yet that became a 14-7 Jenks edge. Even a run of 5 of 7 points could only bring the T-Wolves within 19-15. Then Jenks won 6 of 8 points and it was on to the fifth.
North’s fortunes did not change.
In the third set, the T-Wolves scored 17 points off kills, blocks or aces. In the fourth it was 16 points total and just nine off statistical winners. In the final set, North only managed back-to-back points once.
“We lost all of our momentum. We gave them momentum,” Woodrow said. “We tried to fight back. We played our hardest. I think we did amazing. I think we did the best we could.”
Lari Migliorino led the T-Wolves with 15 kills in her final match with the program. Sarah Lindley, another senior, added 10 kills and four blocks. Katie Kolar offered nine kills.
The T-Wolves finished their season 30-6.
The loss was North’s first after 18 straight victories.
Migliorino left thankful.
“I’ve learned so much, made so much chemistry with the players, the staff, everybody that has helped us get to where we are today, our student section, everybody,” she said.
The ending was kind of perfect, or as perfect as second place can be.
Only last year, North was bounced in the first round of the state tourney and appeared almost unaffected, taking it too well.
This time, the T-Wolves were crushed, tears flowed, it was hard for the players to stick around for their runner-up medals. But when Avalos brought everybody together to hand Woodrow a ball commemorating reaching 1,000 digs, smiles broke through.
Woodrow finished her time in the program with 1,016 digs total, 532 for the season.
Her team finished second.
Walking out of the gym, it wasn’t so bad.