Norman North Volleyball: Migliorino makes some history, T-Wolves earn shot to make much more at state tourney

Lari Migliorino made history inside the North Gym on Tuesday.
Yet, she was just one of the Timberwolves who helped put Norman North’s storied volleyball program in position to make much more history next Monday and Tuesday on the other side of the Turner Turnpike.
What Migliorino did was become the rare high school athlete to record her 1,000th kill on the volleyball court, the moment coming in the middle of fifth-ranked Norman North’s 3-0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-17) sweep of 12th-ranked Bartlesville during the Class 6A regional tourney championship match North hosted Tuesday evening.
What North did by winning that match was push its victory streak to 16, while earning the program’s eighth consecutive trip to the Class 6A state tournament, which begins Monday in Catoosa.
Migliorino needed 15 kills to get to 1,000. She got 10 in North’s regional semifinal victory over Lawton Tuesday afternoon, a 3-0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-9) sweep, and seven more against the Bruins.
“My dad talked about it before, but I didn’t think it was going to be tonight,” Migliorino said. “I didn’t know where it was going to happen … I had no idea.”
After some early nerves that allowed Lawton to stay close in North’s first set of the day, the T-Wolves played well their next five sets.
In the second set against the Wolverines, the score went from 2-2 to 10-2, all eight points coming on North winners: three kills from Migliorino, three kills from Katie Kolar and an ace and a kill from Riley Roberts.
Bartlesville made North work in the championship match, playing the T-Wolves close much of the time, yet that was about the Bruins playing well, not the T-Wolves playing poorly.
“I think we played very well as a team,” said North head volleyball coach Faith Avalos.
The numbers from the championship match tell the story.
Kolar finished with 11 kills against the Bruins and Migliorinio with seven, but that was just the beginning. Sarah Lindley turned just 12 swings into seven kills, Abby Gray added four kills, as did Parker Gladhill. Gladhill and Lindley both added three blocks.
“Not a lot of teams can handle the kind of offense that we have,” Gray said. “Like, there’s not a single rotation where we don’t have a big hitter in the front row.”
In the opening set against the Bruins, the T-Wolves trailed 10-9, but were soon up 21-14. The Bruins closed within 24-20, before North won the set on a combo block from Migliorino and Kassidy Dominic.
Bartlesville led the second set 12-10. North came back to lead 18-15, only for the match to be tied 20-20, 21-21 and 22-22, before North ran off the set’s final three points on a kill from Gladhill, a block from Gladhill and an ace from Migliorino.
The final set wasn’t close.
North went from up 3-1 to up 10-4. Bartlesville rallied within 14-11 only for North to run off seven of nine points and coast to victory.
Though it has reached the state tourney over and over again, and played for the title twice, in 2016 and 2017, North is still looking for the program’s first state championship.
The T-Wolves winning streak is 16.
It must become 19 for the T-Wolves to claim the trophy they’re chasing.
North will be chasing from a good place.
“We’ve just really started playing together as one,” Avalos said. “So, what you see a lot more of, instead of feeling like they have the weight of the world on their shoulders, they know they have teammates they can rely on.
“So, not only can they be successful but their teammates can be successful and it feels just the same.”