As Norman North volleyball head coach Faith Avalos watches the film from the last time her team took the floor against Bixby, she doesn’t see the same team that she’s coached over the past few weeks.
The Timberwolves won two of their five matches that weekend during the Comet Tournament of Champions in Bishop Kelley. Competing against some of the top teams in Class 6A, the former state runner-ups were swept by Jenks and Bishop Kelley and fell 3-1 to the Spartans.
The loss to Bixby gave the T-Wolves their sixth loss of the season, which matched their previously total from last season (30-6) in 18 matches.
Now 13 matches later, Norman North has notched wins over Broken Arrow (No. 7, 24-10), Mount Saint Mary (No. 1 in 5A, 38-1) and Deer Creek (No. 8 in 6A, 21-10) and swept Northwest Classen and Union at the regional tournament to make it back to the state tournament.
“That weekend was a big weekend of growth for us,” Avalos said about the Bishop Kelley tournament. “We don’t even look like the same team as we were. We’ve just really improved on defense, I think our offense is making smarter shots and because our defense and serve receive is set up it makes our two setters jobs a lot easier in making decisions.”
Norman North begins its state tournament run against Bixby on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at Noble High School.
The Timberwolves have been led by a strong senior class that has qualified for each of the past four state tournaments. Katie Kolar (a West Virginia commit) and Riley Roberts (a University of Central Oklahoma commit) are two of team’s most talented players and have offered steady leadership throughout the season according to Avalos.
That leadership comes out in different ways from the two seniors.
Avalos described Kolar as having a more intense on-court personality, while Roberts is the calming presence that keeps things light and fun. Having two different styles of leadership on the court is exactly what the team needed during tough stretches this season.
The two seniors were honored during last week’s regional tournament — Kolar was recognized for passing 1,000 career assists and Roberts was recognized for passing 2,000 career assists and 1,000 career digs.
“It’s just the legacy,” Avalos said. “Every day in practice you can see it, there’s not a day they’ve taken off of working hard … I know from talking with the younger players that they look up to them. I mean, who doesn’t want to be a Riley Roberts or Katie Kolar? I do, and I’m an adult. They look to them to see what they’re doing off the court and it matters.”
Still, while the Timberwolves are no strangers to the state tournament, Avalos said she can’t compare this year’s team from the team that fell to Jenks in the state finals last season.
Last year, the Timberwolves were seeded higher and expected to compete for the state title. With that came pressure, which made it difficult for the team to loosen up and enjoy the moment.
Norman North is seeded fourth this season after being the No. 2 seed last season. The Timberwolves are easy to overlook due to their 21-10 record, but for Kolar that’s only adding motivation for the team’s playoff run.
“We were more expected to win,” Kolar said about last season. “So this year it’s more of a mentality of proving them wrong. It’s kind of showing the state that we’re better than we’ve been, we’re the best team in the state and it’s like proving something instead of upholding a standard like last year.”
The Timberwolves have had a nine-day break since their last match against Union, which has given the team time to fine-tune their game before the big tournament. Roberts said she has been focusing specifically on making sure the younger players on the team are prepared for being on the big stage.
“It’s going to be a different experience,” she said. “There’s so many people at the state tournament, so just feeding confidence into them and letting them know that they can do it and that they’re here for a reason is a big deal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.