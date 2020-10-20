Norman North's Riley Roberts saw her sophomore season come to an end Monday in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. Her first college offer materialized, however, on Tuesday.
Roberts received an offer from the University of Central Oklahoma, she announced in a tweet.
I’m excited to receive my first offer from the University of Central Oklahoma...thank you Coach Miraku! #RollChos @UCOBronchos @Cam_Jourdan @clayhorning @ByJoeBuettner @stephkanekane pic.twitter.com/wuuX07eJik— Riley Roberts (@_rileyroberts23) October 20, 2020
The Class of 2023 prospect was a team captain for North, which ranked No. 2 in Class 6A and finished its season 27-6.
