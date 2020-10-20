Clash Volleyball

Norman North's Riley Roberts sets the ball during the Clash volleyball game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Norman High School. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Norman North's Riley Roberts saw her sophomore season come to an end Monday in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. Her first college offer materialized, however, on Tuesday.

Roberts received an offer from the University of Central Oklahoma, she announced in a tweet.

The Class of 2023 prospect was a team captain for North, which ranked No. 2 in Class 6A and finished its season 27-6.

Keep up with the Sooners on social media by following OU Gameday by Norman Transcript on Facebook and @transcript on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you