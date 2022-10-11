Norman North had already taken the first two sets, but Union wouldn’t go away.
Union’s Sidney Smith got her fourth kill of the third set to bring the Redhawks within striking distance with the score 15-14. On the next point the Timberwolves worked the ball over to senior Riley Roberts, who caught Union off-guard with a powerful kill and followed it up with an ace to extend the lead to three.
Roberts continued to fuel the Timberwolves run with two more back-to-back points on assists to Julia Donnan and Katie Kolar. Union called a timeout to try to regroup after the 4-0 run, but the Timberwolves weren’t going to be denied.
The T-Wolves took the third set, 25-22, to close out a perfect sweep over Northwest Classen and Union in the regional tournament Tuesday at Norman North to advance to the state tournament. The two wins gives the program nine straight 6A state tournament appearances.
“We definitely dug ourselves into a little bit of a hole, but that just makes it a little bit more fun,” Roberts said. “I think spreading the block definitely helped. They have some great blockers on their team. So spreading the block and feeding confidence into hitters definitely helped.”
It was already a special night for Roberts, who was honored earlier in the evening for surpassing 2,000 career assists and 1,000 career digs. Roberts became the program’s all-time leader in career assists by reaching the milestone.
Norman North head coach Faith Avalos said it’s “a really huge accomplishment” for a volleyball player to reach 1,000 digs, and Roberts said the milestone wasn’t really on her radar until she passed it.
“I don’t know, I wasn’t really expecting it at all, but getting it was definitely an honor and I’m so excited to get it,” Roberts said.
Fellow senior Katie Kolar was also honored on Tuesday night for passing 1,000 career assists. The pair came up big over and over for the Timberwolves to cap off the evening’s festivities.
Norman North was clinging to a late 22-21 lead in the second set against Union after a pair of offensive mistakes gave the Redhawks some life. Abby Gray came up with a block and Kassidy Dominic had a kill off an assist from Roberts to help the Timberwolves hang on for a 25-22 lead and take a commanding 2-0 lead through two sets.
“I think we just took a deep breath, reset,” Avalos said. “We know we’re really capable, so being able to use our middles again, all our hitters just making better spots and a couple just live-saving digs really put us back in it and calmed us down from the nervousness of not wanting to make errors.”
The Timberwolves advanced to the finals of their home regional Tuesday night behind a dominant sweep over the Knights (25-9, 25-8, 25-9). Norman North enters the state tournament 21-10, just a season removed from falling to Jenks in the title game.
Norman North’s nine seniors got to end their final match on their home court on a high note.
“I’m super excited,” Roberts said. “It’s definitely most special this year being my senior year. I’m super excited and I’m most excited for game days at state. They’re the most nerve-wracking thing, but a good nerve-wracking.”
Tigers swept by Edmond Santa Fe
Norman High saw its season come to end on Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-16) loss to Edmond Santa Fe in the first game of the regional tournament.
The Tigers fought back from an early 21-14 deficit and were able to cut it to 24-23 with the Wolves looking for the game point. Edmond Santa Fe took the first set on the next point and would ride that momentum to big wins in the second and third sets.
The Tigers close out the season 7-23 after winning four of their last nine regular season matches.
