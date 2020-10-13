There is one thorny fact when the apparent power structure of Class 6A volleyball is considered.
While it makes sense that Bishop Kelley is ranked No. 1 and Norman Norman North No. 2, given the fact the Comets have fallen to only one in-state Class 6A opponent this season and Norman North has fallen to three, the No. 1 votes accorded each remains odd.
Entering the postseason, Bishop Kelley held down the top spot with 22 first-place votes from the Class 6A coaches. The Timberwolves received one.
The thorny fact?
The Comets and T-Wolves met at the Tulsa Union tourney way back in August, the T-Wolves sweeping the comets in two sets.
The good news?
Bishop Kelley and Norman North are likely to be on opposite ends of the state tourney draw beginning Monday in Choctaw, Norman North (28-5) having punched its ticket Tuesday night via a 3-0 — 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 — victory over Choctaw at the North Gym.
“I think we played really well as a team. I think we had fun out there,” said sophomore Riley Roberts, one of North’s three setters in coach Stephanie Kane’s starting lineup. “It was regionals, it’s our last game before state, so it’s kind of like lock-in time.”
At different moments, it was absolutely lock-in time, for Choctaw’s defense made the T-Wolves’ hitters swing and swing, digging out would-be kills over and over again.
Yet, that was where athleticism, intangibles and talent aside, North simply having a larger toolbox may have held sway.
The biggest challenge the Yellowjackets offered came in the third set when they led 7-4 early and, after North claimed 11 of 13 points to take control, still fought back to a 20-20 deadlock.
The big run North went on to take original control of the set and the 5-of-7-points run the T-Wolves used to close the match were emblematic of that toolbox.
During the run that gave North original control came five straight points the T-Wolves won as follows: a kill from Chloe Upthegrove, one of their three setters; an ace from Roberts; a point from Choctaw hitting wide; another kill from Roberts; a block from Roberts set up by a huge dig from Molly Moore, that kept the point going.
Setters aren’t supposed to win points at the net, but North’s setters do it regularly.
Roberts converted yet another “kill” to earn North’s 22nd point of the set, though it was disguised as a set until Roberts directed it into empty space on Choctaw’s side — a move Upthegrove and Katie Kolar, North’s remaining starting setter, also pulled off — and its 24th point of the set belonged to outside hitter Lari Migliorino with a block, proving North can score conventionally, too.
“We definitely have a lot of options,” Kane said.
Those options are good to have strategically, but also good to have when it comes to matters of confidence.
“We definitely have … hitters that we’re confident setting,” Roberts said. “If that’s, like, each other as setters, or any of our hitters. I think we’re strong as a team.”
North only played one match Friday. Yukon, it’s scheduled regioinal semifinal opponent, did not show as a matter of COVID-19 concerns.
Still, in the one match the T-Wolves played, the stats bore out their variety.
Abby Gray led North with 10 kills, Roberts finished with eight, Migliorino with six, Upthegrove four and Kolar three.
Migliorino added four blocks, one more than Parker Gladhill. Ali Woodrow and Upthegrove both finished with three aces.
Moore contributed 14 digs. Kolar and Woodrow both had 10.
For any opponent, it’s a lot to hold back.
Perhaps, a few days away in Choctaw, Bishop Kelley will try holding it back yet again, this time with a state championship on the line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.