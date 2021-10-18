Norman North volleyball: T-Wolves win state tourney opener behind big finish from Kolar

CATOOSA — Norman North made it 17 straight victories Monday afternoon at Catoosa High School, leaving the Timberwolves two wins short of its first Class 6A state championship in their eighth straight appearance in the bracket.
North lost the opening set despite earning two set points against Broken Arrow, yet came back strong, taking the next three.
North prevailed 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 to earn a semifinal shot against Edmond Memorial or Edmond North, who were still playing as of 6:15 p.m.
The T-Wolves' semifinal match is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. this evening, however that’s not going to happen.
The first three matches — Bishop Kelley over Owasso; Jenks over Broken Arrow; North over Broken Arrow — took 13 sets to complete, leaving the tourney schedule about two hours behind.
North’s fast finish in the final set was primarily a matter of Katie Kolar taking over the match.
North led 8-4 early, then trailed 11-9, then went back up 12-11, then got down 15-14 only to get back to even on a dink kill from Riley Roberts.
Then it was Kolar.
A hitter and setter, the junior delivered three kills and a block in the space of five points to put North on top 19-16. After two Broken Arrow points made it 19-18, she came through with a kill, two sets that turned into kills from Abigail Gray and Sarah Lindley, followed by another kill of her own.
Following another serving error that brought the Tigers within 23-19, Kolar began a setter-to-setter hookup, assisting Roberts to put the T-Wolves on top 24-19.
Broken Arrow ran off three points before a service error handed the T-Wolves the match.
Kolar finished with 11 kills and six blocks. Gray and Lari Migliorino both finished with nine kills.