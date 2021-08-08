Norman High and Norman North softball start their seasons Monday with different storylines.
For Norman High, this year’s team looks a bit different than last year. This will be coach Daniel Wood’s first season at the Tigers’ helm, and the team features more freshmen than in previous years.
In his first offseason with the team, Wood has been focused on building a new team culture.
“The last few weeks have just been about building trust and getting them to learn to be as aggressive as they possibly can,” Wood said. “Especially when you have so many younger kids, a lot of times they can be a little more timid. So just making sure they’re comfortable enough to lay out and make a play, or they can make a mistake and not get their head ripped off. Just trying to throw that mindset off.”
The Tigers finished 15-17 last season, but the team is hoping to improve on last season’s win-loss record.
The team’s roster features only five seniors this season, but senior Chloe Almond has been impressed with the leadership her fellow upperclassmen has shown and the potential of the new players.
“We have a ton of freshmen, close to two-thirds of our team are freshmen, but it’s not discouraging. It’s encouraging,” Almond said. “We have some great talent on the team. I think some of the freshmen are going to be starting, but I think that they all have enough experience playing softball that it’s not going to be a problem at all.”
For Norman North, the story is much different. The team returns a lot of upperclassmen from last year’s team, with Trey Palacol entering his seventh season as head coach.
The team finished last season with a 20-11 win-loss record, including a five-game win streak to close the regular season, improving dramatically on the 9-20 mark they posted in 2019.
It’s not typical for North to have so many seniors, and Palacol believes it gives his team an advantage this season.
“We’ve got a group of girls that have been working towards this season for four years,” Palacol said. “Not everybody that’s going to be in the starting lineup every game is going to be a senior, but that senior class has changed the standard around here. I’m really excited for them and what’s to come.”
After falling just short last season, North’s focus is on making the regional finals and securing a spot in the state tournament.
“That’s been our goal last season and this season,” North senior Jaelyn Brown said.
Both teams have key games circled on their schedule, with none bigger than the Crosstown Clash matchups. Norman North bested Norman High in the four Clash matchups last season, and the frequency of those games each season has sparked intense competition between both squads.
The teams are slated to play each other on Sept. 9 and Sept. 30, and they could also meet up in the annual Norman tournament later this week.
“It’s Bedlam. It’s the Red River Shootout,” Palacol said. “These are girls that they’ve grown up with their whole life, they competed in middle school. At the end of the day, it’s bragging rights. I’ve always had a great relationship with the coaches over there, and I’ve always had respect for what they do.
“I’ve always said we can’t be competitive if they’re not. If they’re not competitive, then Norman stays status quo. They’ve gotten better, and there’s no question we’ve gotten better.”
This will be Wood’s first opportunity to participate in Clash, and he’s very aware of how important the rivalry is to both teams.
“We had the girls fill out a little questionnaire to tell us their goals for the season, and about 20 of them wrote ‘win the Crosstown Clash’, so that was kind of my first inkling that this is a big deal,” Wood said. “I’ve known coach Palacol for a while, so it’s going to be good to compete against him. I have a lot of respect for him.”
Both teams open their seasons on Monday at 6:30 p.m., with Norman High staying home for a matchup with Moore and Norman High travelling to Muskogee.