Norman Super Regional: Freshman Nicole May pitches Sooners past Huskies

Nicole May was with some of the other pitchers on Oklahoma’s staff when she learned she’d be starting in the circle in the first game of the Norman Super Regional.
The freshman has been the most consistent member of the Sooners’ bullpen for the past month, but she hadn’t started a game since April 18.
May had been a strong closer for OU (49-2), coming in multiple times when the Sooners were trailing, but had not been given the ball to begin for almost six weeks.
“[Pitching coach] Jen Rocha has felt very solid about Nicole May and her competitive spirit, and her stuff’s gotten really good,” Gasso said. “She’s been in these big moments, and we weren’t afraid of it.”
A calm, confident presence in the circle, May held Washington to just two runs, pitching OU to a 4-2 victory.
Both of the Huskies' runs came on solo home runs.
May gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked nobody.
Ahead of the game, May said the most important thing for her was being confident on the mound and pitching with a certain “swag.”
She wasn’t always like that.
“She came in, to be quite honest, a little bit like a deer in headlights and very outcome oriented,” Gasso said. “...I think she started to learn, as a pitcher in college, you really have to have thick skin and you can’t be caught up in outcomes but [you have to] trust your stuff.”
May grew the most from her appearance in OU’s loss to Georgia on April 20, Gasso said. She threw three innings and gave up six hits and three runs. Since, she has become a force for the Sooners.
When OU got into trouble against Oklahoma State during the Bedlam series, May was the one the Sooners went with to right the ship.
She’s been so good in the circle recently that redshirt seniors Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile did not make appearances in the Norman Regioinal title game last weekend or in Friday’s super regional opener against the Huskies (45-13).
Kinzie Hansen knew what May could do long before she got to OU. The two played on the same travel team for two years before Hansen came to Norman, giving her plenty of experience catching for her.
“The journey from when we were 15 or 16 years old to her now, pitching to the Washington Huskies in [a] super regional, both of our first ever super regionals, I knew she was going to be like that,” Hansen said. “Her demeanor and her mentality coming into this game was great.”
Hansen also played an important part in the victory.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, she hit a ground ball back up the middle that went through the glove of Washington center fielder Jadelyn Allchin and rolled all the way to the wall. The hit brought in pinch runner Rylie Boone and Hansen turned her wheels on to make it all the way home and extend OU’s lead to 4-1.
Still, it was May who delivered the most notable performance, going the distance and throwing her first complete game as a collegian.
“She really has let down her guard,” Gasso said. “Really enjoys being right in the middle of the team.”
OU leads the super regional 1-0 and needs one more win to advance to the Women’s College World Series, beginning next week in Oklahoma City.
The Sooners and Huskies meet again at 2 p.m. today, a matchup that will become the first college softball game broadcast on network television, on ABC.