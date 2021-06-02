Norman Swimming: Tang, Hayes both headed to Olympic Trials

Two home grown Norman swimmers, Jonathan Tang and Aiden Hayes, will soon be competing at the 2020 Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.
The meet is split into two waves, a long-ago schedule made with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.
Wave I of the Trials begins Friday and runs through Monday and Wave II takes place June 13-20.
Wave II is designed to “serve as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” according to USA Swimming.
The Tokyo Olympics were initially planned for July 2020 but were postponed until July 2021 in the wake of the pandemic. The pandemic made training programs difficult to maintain for many athletes, yet Tang and Hayes stuck together as partners, pushing each other to not lose focus at a time they needed to be training their hardest.
Tang graduated from Norman North in 2020, a year ahead of Hayes, and established himself as an inspiring leader as a member of Sooner Swim Club and the Timberwolves program, under the tutelage of coach Kent Nicholson in both.
Tang contributed to two state titles in his four years at North and swam on record-setting relay teams alongside Hayes.
Tang planned to continue his swimming career at Dartmouth following his graduation from North, but budget cuts brought by the pandemic led to Dartmouth killing its swimming program last July, a move that pushed Tang into a year off from schooling.
“After all of the Dartmouth stuff happened I felt kind of lost. But I just trained really hard in my gap year away from college,” said Tang.
Tang will continue his swimming career at the University of Chicago later this year, but didn’t waste his time away from college, continuing with Sooner Swim Club and becoming training partners again with his old teammate, Hayes.
“Had I gone to Dartmouth, Aiden would’ve been by himself to train, which I’m sure would've been harder,” said Tang. “People can't really keep up with me and Aiden so he and I train together at practice.”
Qualifying for Omaha wasn’t Tang's goal. He was just trying to stay in swimming shape on the way to Chicago, but his coaches pushed him to make the cut for Trials.
“My two coaches, Ben Hayes and Kent Nicholson, talked me into it. I didn’t think it was possible for me to make it,” Tang said. “Coach Hayes kept telling me that it’s not about if I don’t make it, it’s about if I do.”
Tang qualified for the Olympic Trials at the recent Jenks Trojan Swim Club Aloha Meet with a 50-meter freestyle time of 23.04, good enough to put him into Wave I.
Should he finish first or second, he’ll move on to Wave II, for which Hayes has prequalified.
Hayes has become a transcendent national-level swimmer over the last year. Swimming for North, he broke the national high school record in the 50-meter freestyle, the 100-meter backstroke and 100 meter butterfly. He’s been a part of three other state record-setting teams in the 200-meter freestyle relay and medley relay and the 400-meter freestyle relay.
“[Tang] was not supposed to stay here for the last year, but then the Dartmouth program got cancelled. So him staying here was a blessing and a curse, you know,” Hayes said. “It also pretty much saved my season. I wouldn’t be where I am right now without being able to train with him these last eight or nine months.”
Tang likes to deflect that type of credit.
What’s clear is the partnership benefited both.
“We ended up convincing him to really go for it and push these last three or four months before he goes to college,” Hayes said. “You only get to swim for so many years and less than a thousand swimmers get to go to Olympic Trials.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So he trained as hard as he could and pushed forward and ended up getting his cut.”
Beyond the Trials, or perhaps the Games, Hayes will be joining North Carolina State’s program in the fall at the same time Tang arrives in the Windy City.
Called a “prodigy” by Nicholson, Hayes has built a resumé that lives up to the moniker. In the time left before the Trials, he’ll be in the pool twice a day, for hours, every day.
Hayes’ 200 fly time of 1:58.06 pushed him into Wave II and it’s what may propel him the furthest in Omaha.
Only the top two swimmers from the 200-meter fly will make it to the Olympic Team, but the top six will make the U.S. National Team, and the top two 18 and under make the U.S. National Junior Team.
“We’re going to spend the next week and a half … getting that confidence as high as possible,” Hayes said. “The big thing is to humble yourself.
“Everyone I race there is going to be really fast but the big thing to remember is that you’re just as fast, so go in there knowing you belong.”