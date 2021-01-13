Norman's Bell starts Chili Bowl with win in VIROC Race of Champions

TULSA – Christopher Bell opened his 2021 Chili Bowl campaign with a convincing win in the VIROC Race of Champions, his second win in a row in the event and established his determination to again challenge for the Chili Bowl title at the 35th Annual running of the winter racing spectacular inside the River Spirit Expo Center, Tuesday night.
In front of a reduced crowd, Bell started the 13th annual Chili Bowl “All Star” race sixth and picked his way through the field on a track that was challenging to many drivers. Bell used patience and calculated moves to work his way to second before he took control when leader Tanner Thorson jumped the cushion on the ninth lap, opening the door for Bell to pilot his CB Industries midget to the bottom of the track and shoot past Thorson on the 10th circuit.
Bell, a Norman native, would never be challenged again as he cruised to a nearly half second win in the 25-lap event with Cannon McIntosh and Kyle Larson rounding out the top three.
“This place is awesome, man,” Bell said. “I haven’t been able to stand in this victory lane since my preliminary win here last year so it is really nice to be able to win again and hopefully, we can replicate this later in the week.”
Bell is no stranger to victory lane at the Tulsa Expo Raceway as he has accumulated three Golden Driller trophies, one of the most coveted trophies in motor racing.
Bell says it is the timing and uniqueness of the event that keeps the best drivers in the world gathering each January in Tulsa.
With over 315 cars inside the Expo Center, there are drivers from all forms of motor racing and all over the world to compete for a trophy and bragging rights. The field includes NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott, veterans Ryan Newman and J.J. Yeley, and Brad Sweet, World of Outlaw Sprint Car champion. From the world of Indy Car, Santino Ferrucci is taking another swing at the 1/5th mile track.
In a race that only pays $10,000 to win, the allure is the right to call yourself Chili Bowl Champion.
The event that started as a one afternoon affair where promoter Emmett Hahn and Lanny Edwards literally begged for cars to come and complete in 1987 has mushroomed into a week-long marathon that culminates in a 55-lap main event on Saturday night that is anything but easy to win, according to Bell.
“Everything has to go right, that is for sure,” Bell said. “It’s hard to believe that I have won it three times but when you think about it, this event has a way of having repeat winners and that is pretty unique.”
Kevin Swindell managed to win the event four years in a row while his father, World of Outlaw veteran Sammy Swindell leads all winners with five Chili Bowl crowns.
Bell’s success came while he drove for the Toyota Racing Development team of Keith Kuntz who has secured the last five feature wins as well as four of the last five preliminary night A feature wins. Bell moved away from Kuntz last year and took the seat with Chad Boat’s CB Industries, and it was successful as he finished second to Kyle Larson. Bell said the transition not as easy as it may have appeared.
“We didn’t hit the ground running [at CB Industries], that is for sure," Bell said. “We had some hiccups in the road, for sure. But we were able to overcome a lot of those issues during the week and I was able to finish a strong second. This is the exact same car I had last year, and we know what we need to be better and they have set the car up to more how I like it so I feel really good about our chances.”
Bell will run tonight for his chance to earn a spot in Saturday night's A feature event.
After his performance in the Race of Champions on Wednesday, don’t count Bell out on recording his fourth title on Saturday.