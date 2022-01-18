EDMOND — Before it began, Norman North boys coach Kellen McCoy said his team had been playing well.
Two losses at the McGuinness Classic to two different No. 1 teams, Del City and Edmond Memorial, had precipitated the Timberwolves falling to No. 10 in the Class 6A coaches poll, because that’s the way polls operate.
Since, they’d rebounded with a win at Edmond Santa Fe.
Tuesday offered North the opportunity to yet again make its case as one of the state’s best teams, getting a rematch with Memorial — now ranked No. 3 — on the Bulldogs home court and the T-Wolves had every chance, entering the fourth quarter up 10 points.
It didn’t happen.
Over the final eight minutes, Memorial came alive, North quit playing as it had been playing and the Bulldogs got away with a 54-50 victory.
“We made some crucial mistakes that allowed them to get going,” North coach Kellen McCoy said.
The T-Wolves entered the final frame having turned the ball over just three times, but that’s when the Bulldogs decided to press for the first time and things began going their way.
For North, it was death by a thousand cuts.
Two quick turnovers from the T-Wolves wouldn’t have been so costly had they not been sent the Bulldogs to the free-throw line on the other end, but they did and a four-point Memorial possession — one-of-two free throws from JV Seat, an offensive rebound from Nate Brown followed by a natural three-point play from Seat — tightened things considerably.
Two free throws from Brown the Bulldogs' next trip down the court tightened them more, bringing Memorial within 39-35.
Two minutes later, a three-point swing cost the T-Wolves when Kevin Overton stole the ball, blew a breakaway dunk and hung on the rim after the ball bounced away a beat too long, earning a technical foul that led to one of two free throws from Seat, making it 44-40.
Overton responded a minute later with a 3-pointer from the left side that made it 47-42 and it looked like North might survive. Instead, it turned out to be the T-Wolves’ last field goal.
A pair of 3-pointers from Memorial’s Austin Osby, who scored all eight of his points off the bench in the last four minutes, put Memorial up 50-47.
Overton tied it up with three free throws after being fouled in the act from distance.
After Seat scored on the other end, Overton tried to do it all himself as time ticked away.
Will Cain blocked his shot, Carter Hjelmstad hit two free throws on the other end and that was it.
“We had them down and then we gave them opportunities with turnovers to get back in the game,” McCoy said. “Of course, they’re going to take advantage because they’re a really good team.”
North fell to 9-6.
Memorial improved to 11-2.
Seat led Memorial with 21 points. Nate Brown was next with 10, all of them coming after the half.
Scoring six of North’s 11 fourth-quarter points, Overton led the T-Wolves with 17, despite hitting just 1 of 6 fourth-quarter shots.
Jeremiah Johnson led North to its big edge, scoring all 16 of his points in the first three quarters, adding four steals and three assists.
Ben Moser added 11 points, including a huge 3-pointer that moved the advantage back to seven points after North’s original flurry of fourth-quarter mistakes.
None of it was enough.
North has time to consider the road ahead, not taking the floor again until Jan. 28 at Deer Creek.
• North girls struggle to finish: Looking for their third win, the Norman North girls actually led 12th-ranked Edmond Memorial 32-31 in the third quarter and led 40-39 after a couple of minutes in thefourth quarter.
That was when Memorial tightened its game up, closing on a 11-3 run to claim a 51-42 victory.
Hannah Fields led North with 14 points. Whitney Wollenborg added 11 and Katie Kolar finished with nine.
The T-Wolves fell to 2-9.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-4.
North begins play at the John Nobles Tournament in Moore on Thursday.