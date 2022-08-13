Norman North was on a roll entering Saturday afternoon’s game against Guthrie on Saturday at Tadlock Field.
The Timberwolves had won six straight by large margins to start the season, including three straight to reach the championship bracket of the Veteran Bat Company Softball Invitational Tournament in Norman.
The Blue Jays didn’t look impressed, scoring twice in the first inning and riding the arms of pitchers McKenna Tucker and Kinley Duehning to a 5-2 win.
It was the first time the T-Wolves trailed in a game this season and the first time starting pitcher Juliana Linares looked mortal. Linares, who threw a no-hitter the previous day, surrendered a first-inning triple to drive in one run and a sixth-inning home run to drive in another.
She gave up her first earned run of the season earlier Saturday against Bridge Creek in a 9-1 win.
“It stings a little bit that we didn’t get to win our own tournament, but coach (Booker) Blakley and Guthrie, they do a good job,” Norman North coach Trey Palacol said.
After the game, Palacol took his team to task for allowing Duehning to reach first on a routine grounder to third with two out in the first inning. The next hitter, Haley Gallo, tripled to right centerfield to score Duehning. Gallo scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.
“We’ve got to make outs when outs are given to us,” the coach told his players.
The Blue Jays made it 3-0 in the third inning when Gallo hit a booming double off the wall in center field to score Tucker, who reached on a bloop single to right. They extended the lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning on a throwing error.
Norman North cut the lead in half on an RBI single by Laila King in the bottom of the fifth, but the Blue Jays answered with a home run to center field by Ava Hebensperger in their next at-bat.
Despite the loss, Palacol is happy with his team’s performance through seven games, especially with tough district games against Choctaw (Tuesday) and Broken Arrow (Thursday) on the schedule this week.
“I knew that if we could get off to a hot start that we would have confidence going into next week,” he said. “That’s why I set the bar so high early.”
NHS rebounds in bracket playThe Tigers turned things around Saturday, beating Lawton MacArthur, 10-1, in four innings and Lawton High, 12-10, in seven innings at the team’s softball complex to win their bracket and even their record (2-2).
Norman High struggled out of the gate Friday, losing two games by a combined score of 17-5. Coach Daniel Wood said his players were more patient at the plate Saturday.
“We handled the bat a lot better,” he said. “I felt we were a little more aggressive and used the big part of the field. Yesterday we got a little pull happy.”
Avery Bozeman led the way against Lawton MacArthur with a grand slam in the second inning. She knocked in five runs as the Tigers built a 9-0 lead after two innings. The Highlanders didn’t help their cause with six errors.
Norman High scored two first-inning runs against Lawton High in the championship game, but the Wolverines answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Tigers took the lead for good in the fourth inning with four runs on an error and a two-run single by Ryleah Lane to make it 9-6. Catcher Ashtan Gainey had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs for Norman High, while starting pitcher Jordyn Mays got win, despite giving up 20 hits and 10 runs over seven innings. Mays struck out six.
“Yesterday we came out really flat,” Wood said. “Today, we were more intense and there was a lot more energy coming from the girls in our dugout.”
The Tigers will get another crack at Lawton on Monday to open district play. The team hosts Midwest City on Tuesday. Wood likes the early momentum his team has built.
“I feel really good. We’ve had people step up and fill some roles early,” he said. “I feel like we are a little more cohesive than we were at this point last year.”
