OWASSO — Things could not have began any better for Norman North. Also, they couldn’t have finished any worse.
First play of the game?
Brayden Dorney brought the kick back 85 yards and North was on top.
Ninth snap of the game?
Though chased out of the pocket, Gavin Frakes hit Cason Cabbiness a step in front of the defense down the right side and North was up two scores not 3 minutes into the night.
The final score?
70-28, Owasso.
For the second straight week, Norman North gave up 28 unanswered points, only this time it was 49 unanswered points
Frakes ran away from pressure just about every time he dropped back to pass. His counterpart, Austin Havens, had all kinds of time and took advantage.
Emblematic of how every single thing went wrong for North after Owasso took the lead for good in the third quarter, as the Rams pulled away — even as they tended to kick off short — North somehow had a run of four drives that began at their own 14-, 15-. 24- and 14-yard lines.
The contest marked the most points ever scored by a Ram squad led by fourth-year coach Bill Blankenship, as well as the most points ever allowed during coach Justin Jones’ run at North, now in its fourth season.
The Rams finished with 513 yards of total offense and the Timberwolves with 299, and just about all of the lopsidedness of those figures can be attributed to an utterly forgettable second half for the T-Wolves.
North actually put up 14 straight points to lead 28-21 in the first half, getting a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Chapman McKown and a 2-yard touchdown run from Frakes.
But the kick following Frakes’ run came back 95 yards in the hands of Kejuan Campbell and before the half was done, Ronnie Thomas pulled in his third touchdown catch of the game, from 29 yards and Owasso had a 35-28 intermission edge.
The T-Wolves actually forced a Ram punt to begin the second half, but Owasso’s second possession led to a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cole Adams and North first snap following Owasso’s kick became a pick six by — guess who — Cole Adams, making him the rare player ever to score offensively and defensively on consecutive snaps.
The onslaught was on, it just wasn’t over.
Frakes only completed one pass after the half, though three were picked off.
North finished the game with 11 first downs, but only two after half.
Frakes finished 14 of 27 for 224 yards. Havens went 23 of 35 for 350. Owasso finished with 105 on the ground and North with 47.
If there were two plays that might have made the end even a little different had they played out differently, one came on the kick following North’s second score.
The T-Wolves kicked onside and recovered it, only the ball was struck before the referee had signaled the play could begin, so it didn’t count.
In the third quarter, North faced fourth-and-2 trailing 49-28 at their own 43.
The T-Wolves punted rather than go for it and four plays and a PAT later, they were down 56-28 and the contest was truly out of reach.
North 3-2 (0-2 District 6AI-2) plays host to Moore 5-0 (3-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday with playoff hopes very possibly on the line.