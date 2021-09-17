North Football: Strong in every phase, T-Wolves turn close game into a laugher quickly

YUKON — Executing its ball dominant running game and picking off two of Norman North quarterback Gavin Frakes’ passes, winless Yukon actually controlled the flow of the game into the second half Friday night at Miller Stadium.
It wasn’t enough to lead, but Yukon remained right there, down four points, with 8:25 remaining in the third quarter following Keaton Hahn’s 55-yard sprint through the North’s defense.
Then, boom, it was over.
In less than 10 minutes of clock time, the T-Wolves were on top by 31 points, a lead they would add to, ultimately winning 47-10.
“We’re really proud of our kids,” North head coach Justin Jones said. “I feel like we kind of played a complete game there. In all three phases, I thought we did a really good job.”
It was tight into the third quarter because because the Millers executed their run game well enough to go up and down the field, though not well enough to put many points on the board.
Twice during the first two quarters, the T-Wolves stopped the Millers on downs. Once, Yukon kicker Gage Farha connected from 35 yards.
As a result of Yukon’s time of possession, the first two-thirds of the game were played at lighting speed.
North possessed the ball just three times in the first half, turning those chances into a pair of touchdowns tosses — from 40 yards to Hayden Hack and from 23 to Cason Cabbiness — and one end zone interception, perhaps Frakes’ only bad play of the night. His second interception was more bad result than bad throw.
He made up for it anyway, hitting Hack from 34 yards to make it 20-10 with 4:48 left in the third quarter. Later, he’d make it four touchdown tosses with a 45-yarder to Brayden Dorney, the game’s final score.
In between, Chapman McKown, who turned 13 carries into 110 yards, offered a highlight reel score from 25 yards, Frakes ran one in from 4 and Jake Tadlock returned an interception for 37 and six points.
That third-quarter touchdown from Hahn that made it close? Yukon (0-3) did not threaten to score again.
“We stood our ground,” North linebacker Duncan Parham said.
While the T-Wolves finished with 475 yards from scrimmage and never punted, the Millers managed 342, all but 77 of it on the ground on 48 carries.
Frakes completed 12 of 14 passes for 292 yards, adding to a huge start to the season.
Through three games, he’s thrown for more than 700 yards and has yet to throw his 10th incompletion, connecting on 35 of 44 attempts, 10 for scores against three picks.
“Offensively, we did a really good job,” Frakes said. “We’ve just got to clean up a couple of turnovers, but I thought we played a really good game.”
North cleaned up its flag-accumulating ways, too.
It was hit for six penalties worth 75 yards, three of them pass interference calls in the first half. Gone were the holding calls in bunches and infractions after the play.
“We did what we needed to do,” Jones said. “I think we’re getting better.”
The next three games, all in District 6AI-2, should be more difficult: Mustang, Owasso, Moore.
The T-Wolves (3-0) will enter at least the first of them from a very good place.