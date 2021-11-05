MOORE — Gavin Frakes took the snap on the third play of the game and threw one deep — a 34-yard pass to Cason Cabbiness who caught the ball near the back corner of the end zone.
Norman North set up to kick a field goal, but shifted positions as the ball was snapped to backup quarterback Kamden Sixkiller who threw a pass up over the offensive and defensive lines and into the arms of Cole Warren for a two-point conversion.
The 8-point score was an early exclamation point on a night that saw North keep its foot on the gas from beginning to end in a 53-0 rout over Southmoore.
“We talked to the guys all week about this just being about us,” Timberwolves coach Justin Jones said. “Making sure we come out here, and we operate. We execute. We do things right.”
North continued rolling in the first quarter, with Chapman McKown scoring two touchdowns on a 10-yard run and 8-yard run respectively. The senior running back only played in the first half, and finished with three touchdowns and nine rushing yards.
Frakes, who also only played the first half, finished with 217 passing yards, 37 rushing yards, and two touchdowns.
“We wanted to make sure that we operated things in both the run and the pass game,” Jones said. “If your number got called, you go execute. I think our guys did a really good job with that.”
While the North offense was cruising, the defense was hammering Southmoore (0-9, 0-7 District 6AI-2).
The Timberwolves (7-3, 4-3 District 6AI-2) held the Sabercats to just 73 yards of total offense, with 58 of those yards coming on the ground. After what Jones felt was a substandard performance last week, he was happy to see his defense rise to the occasion and sharpen things up heading into the postseason.
“We told our guys all week, it wasn’t about who we were playing,” Jones said. “It’s about us. Are we executing our assignments? Are we making tackles when we need to? And I thought our defense played well.”
The 36-0 lead at halftime allowed Jones to give his backups some playing time and opportunities. Backup running back Carson Samson scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter, and Will Buckett found the end zone on a 15-yard run in the fourth.
The win secured the North a spot in the playoffs and a meeting next week with Jenks, who knocked the Timberwolves out of the postseason last year in round two on a 63-13 loss.
“We know that we certainly have a monumental task ahead of us,” Jones said. “We get to play the best team in the state. It’s a great opportunity for us to go into the playoffs and try to do something.”
The way North played against Southmoore helped set the Timberwolves up heading into the playoffs, and got the team fired up, McKown said.
“This will be the most meaningful game that I’ve ever played at Norman North,” McKown said. “It’s extremely serious for all of us, especially with how it happened last year.”