Often, the OK Runner Classic, put on by Norman High at its cross country course behind Irving Middle School, serves as a showcase for the home teams.
Saturday, that might have been the case just a bit, as longtime NHS coach Scott Monnard reported a majority of the runners on both his boys and girls squads posted new personal bests on the 5K trail.
Nonetheless, that still meant a fifth-place finish for the NHS boys in the event’s Class 5A-6A field and an eighth-place finish for the NHS girls, who must continue improving if they’re to reach the program’s 23rd straight Class 6A state meet.
Still, two other Transcript area teams may have turned heads more than the rest in the huge annual meet and those teams are the Community Christian boys and the Noble girls.
The Royals won the Class 4A portion of the meet, besting a tight field that included second-place Madill, third-place Cache, fourth-place Bethany and fifth-place Byng.
In the big-school portion of the event, the Noble girls, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A by OHStrack.com, long the authority of high school cross country and track and field in the state, finished second behind second-ranked Piedmont.
On the cross country trail, the lowest score wins and it’s determined by the sum total of the place of each squad’s five fastest runners.
The Royals were led by Trenton Weber, who claimed the individual portion of the meet with a time of 16:39. His first-place finish was the catalyst of the Royals’ final score of 82, 15 “places” in front of second-place Madill’s 97.
Typically, the Classic consists of four varsity races. Class 4A boys and girls and Class 5A-6A boys and girls.
This year, varsity and junior varsity were run together, the big schools in three different “pods” and Class 4A in two “pods.”
Once all the pods were put back into the same pot, the Noble girls had five runners in the top 25, led by fourth-place Leah Hickok, who finished in 20:40 and 14th-place Carly Williams, who finished in 21:13.
Autumn Hickok, 15th, Erika Pena, 20th, and Kenzie Heeke, 25th, gave Noble a final score of 78, 24 places back of Piedmont’s winning 54, a score forged by individual finishes of third, 10th, 12th, 13th and 16th.
Behind the Wildcats and Bears, rounding out the top 10, were Edmond Memorial (106), Edmond Santa Fe (107), Putnam City West (124), Westmoore (133), Mustang (202), McGuinness (239) and Norman North (309).
For NHS, both Patricia Kastens and Emily Finnochiaro led the way, each finishing in 22:31, each with a personal best, finishing in the 40th and 41st spots.
“They were on fire,” Monnard said.
Right behind the two Tigers was North’s fastest finisher, Payton Fox, in 42nd place, in 22:37.
Class 5A-6A Boys
Mustang claimed the boys team title, with a final score of 47, out in front of Piedmont’s 64.
Rounding out the top 10 was Edmond Memorial (68), Westmoore (104), Norman High (145), Edmond Santa Fe (177), Santa Fe South (196), Norman North (379), Classen SAS (412) and Mount St. Mary (521).
Noble (585) finished 15th.
NHS was led by Espen Ekadis’ 13th-place finish in 16:48.
Spencer Greene (17:03) and Michael Parker (17:06) placed 18th and 20th, respectively, for the Tigers.
“The boys did outstanding,” Monnard said.
North was led by Josh Bennett’s 57th-place finish in 18:16.
Also …
In the girls Class 4A race, Community Christian placed fifth with a score of 124 behind Plainview (36), Byng (74), Marietta (99), and Madill (105).
CCS did, though, claim the individual champion, with Haley Smith finishing in front of the field in a time of 12:26,
