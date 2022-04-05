OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Dodgers take the field for the first time this year, kicking off their 24th season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and a six-game Opening Week series with a 7:05 p.m. game tonight against the Albuquerque Isotopes.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for opening night on the first $2 Tuesday, featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will be available for $3.
Postgame fireworks are scheduled to follow the game between Pacific Coast League foes.
The teams meet nightly at 7:05. Wednesday through Saturday before closing the series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Other promotional highlights include:
• Friday — Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act takes place throughout the evening. Postgame fireworks will follow the game for the first Friday Night Fireworks.
• Saturday — Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in a pregame on-field parade and recognition as part of Scout Night. Special group tickets include a limited-edition OKC Dodgers baseball hat, and Scouts also receive a patch. Braum’s Friends and Family 4-Packs are available, offering four tickets, four Braum’s combo meal vouchers and four Dodgers hats at a discounted rate.
• Sunday — Following the afternoon series finale, kids can run the bases like the pros.
The OKC Dodgers will take the field under the guidance of third-year manager Travis Barbary.
Staff includes returning hitting coach Manny Burriss and returning bullpen coach Justin DeFratus. Pitching coach Dave Borkowski joins the team after spending the last three seasons in the same role with Double-A Tulsa.
Tickets for all April through June home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are on sale now and range in price from $12 to $33.
All tickets are digital and available for purchase at okcdodgers.com. Season and group tickets packages are available for the season.
To view the Dodgers’ complete schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, call 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.
Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before the first pitch on AM 1340 “The Game,” 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All games are streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.