OKLAHOMA CITY -- Using an Aaron Wiggins off-ball screen, Steph Curry created a sliver of space between his defender and the perimeter and hit a right-wing three-pointer that served as the dagger for the Golden State Warriors.
The 26-foot three-pointer – Curry’s eighth and final one of the night – expanded the Warriors’ lead to eight points over the Oklahoma City Thunder with 2:35 left in the game.
It’s a shot Thunder fans have grown accustomed to throughout the years.
Entire highlight reels can be made up of the Splash Brothers hitting timely threes to seal road wins over the Thunder.
This time around, the dagger three-pointer curb-stomped any shot of a potential 21-point comeback win for the Thunder against the Warriors in a 128-120 loss.
Despite both teams being separated by just two games in the standings, the gap in talent and experience was painfully obvious in the first quarter as the Warriors quickly built a 38-20 lead.
Following that first quarter though, the Thunder shook off any nerves and returned to playing competitive basketball as they outscored the Warriors, 100-90, for the remaining three quarters.
“I thought there was a little bit of a boogeyman in the first quarter,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “But once we opened the closet and realized there was no one there, we started playing.”
Alas, the 18-point first-quarter lead was enough cushion for the Warriors to leave Oklahoma City with a win.
The Warriors enjoyed a vintage night of their big three.
Steph Curry, who was a fan favorite among the crowd, scored 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting and went 8-of-14 from three to go along with 12 assists and eight rebounds.
Klay Thompson enjoyed not being defended by Lu Dort as he finished with 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting and went 6-of-14 from three.
Draymond Green had a classic Draymond line of seven points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.
“Golden State’s a great team that we have a lot of respect for,” Daigneault said. “They’re a team, over the course of time, is better than the sum of their parts because of the way they play and we have great admiration for it.”
Here are three other thoughts from the Thunder’s eight-point loss:
SGA adds another 30-point performance
Despite the loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned in another 30-point performance.
Albeit, it was an ugly one.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 and went 10-of-24 from the field but went a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. The handle was a bit loose as he turned the ball over five times compared to seven assists.
It wasn’t Gilgeous-Alexander’s best 30-point performance, but the fact that a 31-point game feels a bit underwhelming speaks volumes about his progression this season.
Away game at home
Throughout the game, the cheers were pretty evenly split between Thunder fans and Warriors fans – making Monday’s game neutral at best.
90 minutes before the game, the Warriors’ tunnel was flooded with local Warriors fans as they awaited in awe for Curry’s shootaround.
That didn’t change during and after the game as Curry received arguably the loudest cheers from the crowd and even heard audible MVP chants late in the game.
The split between the crowd was noticeable to the players too.
“There was a lot of Golden State fans there tonight, which filled up the seats,” Giddey said.
Injury updates
Before the game, Daigneault provided a couple of injury updates.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who’s been out since Dec. 12 with an ankle sprain, is close to returning. Daigneault said that Robinson-Earl will likely play with the G League’s OKC Blue before playing for the Thunder.
Daigneault also said there was no real shot of Lu Dort, who’s missing his second consecutive game with hamstring tightness, was going to play against the Warriors.
Dort has been spotted in practice and shootaround the last couple of days, but he’s been limited to light activities.
Up Next: The Thunder travel on the road to take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
