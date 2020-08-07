Near the end of the first quarter, the Thunder looked well on its way to a victory.
The Thunder made seven of its first 13 3-point attempts and used that momentum to gain an early 37-19 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The Grizzlies developed their own hot shooting to quickly cut the deficit and take a 41-40 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Thunder never led again en route to a 121-92 loss.
The 3-point shooting that helped the Thunder to an early lead quickly abandoned the team, and it made just six 3-pointers in the final three quarters. The team finished the game shooting just 35% from the floor.
The loss drops the Thunder to 42-26 on the season and 2-2 at the Disney World bubble. Here are four takeaways from Friday’s 29-point defeat.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander struggles on both ends
Friday was a rough outing for the Thunder’s sophomore point guard.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 10 points on just 3-of-13 shooting, including 0-of-8 from the 3-point line and added three rebounds and three assists.
In the absence of Dennis Schröder, coach Billy Donovan has given Gilgeous-Alexander more ball-handling responsibilities, and the results have been mixed. While he played well during Wednesday’s victory against the Lakers, Gilgeous-Alexander’s lack of offense rhythm contributed to the poor second quarter that saw the team lose its lead.
Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who was Gilgeous-Alexander’s primary assignment on defense, led the Grizzlies with 22 points on 10-of-18 shooting.
Friday’s game was one of a low spot of Gilgeous-Alexander’s season, and it’s fair to expect he will bounce back during Sunday’s upcoming matchup with the Wizards. But Friday served as a reminder that Gilgeous-Alexander is heavily relied on for the team’s offense.
2. Luguentz Dort continues to shine
Dort was one of the OKC's lone bright spots.
Dort made three of his four 3-pointers during the opening quarter, which helped guide the Thunder to its early lead. He finished with 16 points, two assists and three rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting.
Dort has looked more comfortable offensively in the bubble, and has been aggressive searching for shots off the dribble. He also contributed his usual effort on defense.
Dort was arguably the Thunder’s best offensive player on Friday, and that could be a big development for the rest of the season.
3. Thunder loses rebounding battle
Starting center Steven Adams was a late scratch on Friday (leg injury), and his absence was most noticeable on the boards.
The Grizzlies out-rebounded the Thunder 58-36 today, as Grizzlies center Jonas Valancuinas (18 points, 11 rebounds) outplayed Nerlens Noel (11 points, four rebounds), who started in Adams’ place.
Rebounding played a big role in the Grizzlies’ second quarter surge, as they recorded several offensive rebounds that led to second chance points.
Donovan doesn’t believe Adams’ injury is serious, per The Oklahoman's Joe Mussatto, but it will be worth monitoring Adams’ progress ahead of Sunday’s game against the Wizards.
4. Thunder tries new small-ball lineup
Without Adams or Schröder, Donovan opted to try a new lineup for the Thunder.
For a few short minutes in the first quarter, Donovan played a super small-ball lineup of Gilgeous-Alexander, Hamidou Diallo, Dort, Danilo Gallinari and Darius Bazley.
The lineup outscored the Grizzlies by five points in just two minutes of action.
While the lineup choice didn’t prove to be the difference in the game, it did show Donovan’s openness to try new lineups as the Thunder manage the absences of two key players.
Up next
The Thunder will take on the Wizards at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The game will air on FOX Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV and WWLS-FM 98.1 in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.