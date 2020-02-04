COMING UP
WEDNESDAY
Cleveland at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: This is a night for OKC to take care of business. The Cavs have won just three of their last 19 games.
TV: FSOK
FRIDAY
Detroit at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: The same as two nights earlier. The Pistons have lost 7 of 8, making it a game OKC should win.
TV: FSOK
SUNDAY
Boston at Oklahoma City
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: The Celtics have won 7 of 8. Jason Tatum, 21 years old, in his third NBA season, is coming into his own: 21.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.9 apg.
TV: FSOK
TUESDAY
San Antonio at Oklahoma City
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: Thunder catch Spurs at the right time, playing their third game in four days and their sixth straight game away from home.
TV: FSOK
FOUR KEYS
STAY FOCUSED
• The trade deadline arrives 3 p.m. Thursday, leaving the Thunder with just a single game before it passes. To date, no big trade rumors have included the Thunder, though moves could still be made. Coach Billy Donovan has done an excellent job, along with his players, of remaining undistracted by trade possibilities. If they can do it for one more game, they can push their current winning streak to three games.
BRING ENERGY
• The Thunder are 24-9 over their last 33 games and have been better on the road (14-3) than at home (10-6). The night Houston visited Chesapeake Energy Arena, OKC made it a point to match Russell Westbrook’s energy and pulled it off, starting fast and winning big. The Thunder’s next four games are at home and if they can bring that same early energy with consistency, they’ll likely keep adding to their win total.
GO WITH LU
• First illness, then personal reasons have left Terrance Ferguson inactive for eight straight games. The Thunder won seven of those. He’s back and available again, but OKC would be wise to stick with two-way-contract man Lu Dort starting in Ferguson’s old spot. Dort appears to be playing the same strong defense as Ferguson at his best, while shooting 48.1 percent overall and 50 percent from 3-point land over the span.
FREEBIES
• Of all the isolated numbers defining OKC’s success, free-throw differential may reign supreme. The Thunder make and attempt 19.9 of 24.4 FTs per game, while opponents make and attempt 14.6 of 18.3. It’s like the Thunder spot themselves 5.3 points per game by getting to the foul line more than their opponent. Keep that up and going on a losing streak may be difficult.
TEAM NUMBERS
Games: 50 (30-20)
Points/game: 110.5
FG percentage: 47.0
3FG percentage: 35.3
FT percentage: 80.4
Rebounds/game: 43.4
Assists/game: 22.2
Turnovers/game: 13.8
Opp. Points/game: 107.9
Opp. FG percentage: 45.6
Opp. 3FG percentage: 34.3
Opp FT percentage: 79.5
Opp. Rebounds/game: 44.3
Opp. Assists/game: 22.7
Opp. Turnovers/game: 14.0
THE SLATE
1: Oct. 23 at Utah, L, 100-95
2: Oct. 25 Washington, L, 97-85
3: Oct. 27 Golden State, W, 120-92
4: Oct. 28 at Houston, L, 116-112
5: Oct. 30 Portland, L, 102-99
6: Nov. 2 New Orleans, W, 115-104
7: Nov. 5 Orlando, W, 102-94
8: Nov. 7 at San Antonio, L, 121-112
9: Nov. 9 Golden State, W, 114-108
10: Nov. 10 Milwaukee, L, 121-119
11: Nov. 12 at Indiana, L, 111-85
12: Nov. 15 Philadelphia, W, 127-119
13: Nov. 18 at L.A. Clippers, L, 90-88
14: Nov. 19 at L.A. Lakers, L, 112-107
15: Nov. 22 L.A. Lakers, L, 10-127
16: Nov. 25 at Golden State, W, 100-97
17: Nov. 27 at Portland, L, 136-119
18: Nov. 29 New Orleans, W, 109-104
19: Dec. 1 at New Orleans, W, 107-104
20: Dec. 4 Indiana, 7 p.m., L, 107-100
21: Dec. 6 Minnesota, 7 p.m., W, 139-127
22: Dec. 8 at Portland, 8 p.m., W, 108-106
23: Dec. 9 at Utah, 8 p.m., W, 104-90
24: Dec. 11 at Sacramento, L, 94-93
25: Dec. 14 at Denver, L, 110-102
26: Dec. 16 Chicago, W, 109-106
27: Dec. 18 Memphis, W, 126-122
28: Dec. 20 Phoenix, W, 126-108
29: Dec. 22 L.A. Clippers, W, 118-112
30: Dec. 26 Memphis, L, 110-97
31: Dec. 27 at Charlotte, W, 104-102
32: Dec. 29 at Toronto, W, 98-97
33: Dec. 31 Dallas, W, 106-101
34: Jan. 2 at San Antonio, W, 109-103
35: Jan. 4 at Cleveland, W, 106-101
36: Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, L, 120-113
37: Jan. 7 at Brooklyn, W, 111-103
38: Jan. 9 Houston, W, 113-92
39: Jan. 11 L.A. Lakers, L, 125-110
40: Jan. 13 at Minnesota, W, 117-104
41: Jan. 15 Toronto, L, 130-121
42: Jan. 17 Miami, L, 115-108
43: Jan. 18 Portland, W, 119-108
44: Jan. 20 at Houston, W, 112-107
45: Jan. 22 at Orlando, W, 120-114
46: Jan. 24 Atlanta, W, 140-111
47: Jan. 25 at Minnesota, W, 113-104
48: Jan. 27 Dallas, L, 107-97
49: Jan. 29 at Sacramento, W, 120-100
50: Jan. 31 at Phoenix, W, 111-107
51: Feb. 5 Cleveland, 7 p.m.
52: Feb. 7 Detroit, 7 p.m.
53: Feb. 9 Boston, 2:30 p.m.
54: Feb. 11 San Antonio, 7 p.m.
55: Feb. 13 at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
56: Feb. 21 Denver, 7 p.m.
57: Feb. 23 San Antonio, 6 p.m.
58: Feb. 25 at Chicago, 7 p.m.
59: Feb. 27 Sacramento, 7 p.m.
60: Feb. 28 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
61: March 3 L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
62: March 4 at Detroit, 6 p.m.
63: March 6 at New York, 6:30 p.m.
64: March 8 at Boston, 5 p.m.
65: March 11 Utah, 7 p.m.
66: March 13 Minnesota, 7 p.m.
67: March 15 at Washington, 5 p.m.
68: March 17 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
69: March 18 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
70: March 20 Denver, 7 p.m.
71: March 23 at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
72: March 26 Charlotte, 7 p.m.
73: March 28 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
74: March 30 at Denver, 8 p.m.
75: April 1 Phoenix, 7 p.m.
76: April 4 at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
77: April 5 at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
78: April 7 Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
79: April 10 New York, 7 p.m.
80: April 11 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
81: April 13 Utah, 7 p.m.
82: April 15 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
