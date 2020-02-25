COMING UP
THURSDAY
Sacramento
at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: Though he won the NBA’s 3-point contest, former Sooner Buddy Hield still hasn’t returned to the Kings starting lineup. In the 12 games he’s come off the bench, he’s averaged 15.9 points and the Kings have gone 8-4. Previously, they had lost six straight.
TV: FSOK
FRIDAY
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Fiserv Forum
Need to know: Clearly the best team in the league this regular season, the Bucks lost 3 of 9 to begin the season, but have lost just 5 of 48 since entering Tuesday’s night’s game at Toronto
TV: ESPN, FSOK
TUESDAY
Los Angeles Clippers
at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: The Thunder have played the Clippers twice this season, splitting the games. In neither game did Kawhi Leonard play. Not part of a back-to-back, he ought to be in the lineup for this one, alongside former Thunder forward Paul George.
TV: FSOK
FOUR KEYS
DEFENSE
• Coach Billy Donovan said OKC’s focus was defense coming out of the All-Star break. He thought his players had gotten away from part of their identity. In two games since, both victories, it’s been back. Though Denver shot 48.1 percent, it connected on just 22.2 percent of its 3s and turned the ball over 19 times. San Antonio shot just 36.9 percent. Playing that kind of defense should keep a losing streak from taking hold.
SIGN DORT
• When the Thunder ink Lu Dort to a full NBA contract it will be a relief to fans, who’ve watched the undrafted rookie become a starter, offering considerably more than the player he replaced in the first five, Terrance Ferguson. Dort is allowed 45 “days” with the Thunder before his two-way contract runs out. It’s not clear where he’s at on the “day” count, though he’s now played in 23 games and been active in two others.
STAY HAPPY
• It didn’t occur with much fanfare, but on Monday Daily Thunder dropped a podcast that included a one-on-one interview with Danilo Gallinari and he was asked about the possibility of being in OKC next season. “I hope so …” he began before saying now wasn’t the time to be talking about his next contract. Still, it’s a reflection of the roster enjoying playing together and if it remains the case, that’s good for the Thunder.
ROTATIONS
• Dariuz Bazley remains out, but went through warm-ups in Chicago Tuesday. Andre Roberson’s been seen shooting after Thunder practices again. Also, Ferguson missed the second half against San Antonio Sunday to back stiffness but hasn’t been effective since moving to the bench. Donovan’s rotation is likely to remain in flux. He’s managed it well thus far. He needs to keep doing it.
TEAM NUMBERS
Games: 57 (35-22)
Points/game: 111.0
FG percentage: 47.3
3FG percentage: 35.5
FT percentage: 80.7
Rebounds/game: 43.3
Assists/game: 22.1
Turnovers/game: 13.5
Opp. Points/game: 107.8
Opp. FG percentage: 45.5
Opp. 3FG percentage: 34.2
Opp FT percentage: 79.5
Opp. Rebounds/game: 44.2
Opp. Assists/game: 22.9
Opp. Turnovers/game: 14.0
THE SLATE
1: Oct. 23 at Utah, L, 100-95
2: Oct. 25 Washington, L, 97-85
3: Oct. 27 Golden State, W, 120-92
4: Oct. 28 at Houston, L, 116-112
5: Oct. 30 Portland, L, 102-99
6: Nov. 2 New Orleans, W, 115-104
7: Nov. 5 Orlando, W, 102-94
8: Nov. 7 at San Antonio, L, 121-112
9: Nov. 9 Golden State, W, 114-108
10: Nov. 10 Milwaukee, L, 121-119
11: Nov. 12 at Indiana, L, 111-85
12: Nov. 15 Philadelphia, W, 127-119
13: Nov. 18 at L.A. Clippers, L, 90-88
14: Nov. 19 at L.A. Lakers, L, 112-107
15: Nov. 22 L.A. Lakers, L, 10-127
16: Nov. 25 at Golden State, W, 100-97
17: Nov. 27 at Portland, L, 136-119
18: Nov. 29 New Orleans, W, 109-104
19: Dec. 1 at New Orleans, W, 107-104
20: Dec. 4 Indiana, 7 p.m., L, 107-100
21: Dec. 6 Minnesota, 7 p.m., W, 139-127
22: Dec. 8 at Portland, 8 p.m., W, 108-106
23: Dec. 9 at Utah, 8 p.m., W, 104-90
24: Dec. 11 at Sacramento, L, 94-93
25: Dec. 14 at Denver, L, 110-102
26: Dec. 16 Chicago, W, 109-106
27: Dec. 18 Memphis, W, 126-122
28: Dec. 20 Phoenix, W, 126-108
29: Dec. 22 L.A. Clippers, W, 118-112
30: Dec. 26 Memphis, L, 110-97
31: Dec. 27 at Charlotte, W, 104-102
32: Dec. 29 at Toronto, W, 98-97
33: Dec. 31 Dallas, W, 106-101
34: Jan. 2 at San Antonio, W, 109-103
35: Jan. 4 at Cleveland, W, 106-101
36: Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, L, 120-113
37: Jan. 7 at Brooklyn, W, 111-103
38: Jan. 9 Houston, W, 113-92
39: Jan. 11 L.A. Lakers, L, 125-110
40: Jan. 13 at Minnesota, W, 117-104
41: Jan. 15 Toronto, L, 130-121
42: Jan. 17 Miami, L, 115-108
43: Jan. 18 Portland, W, 119-108
44: Jan. 20 at Houston, W, 112-107
45: Jan. 22 at Orlando, W, 120-114
46: Jan. 24 Atlanta, W, 140-111
47: Jan. 25 at Minnesota, W, 113-104
48: Jan. 27 Dallas, L, 107-97
49: Jan. 29 at Sacramento, W, 120-100
50: Jan. 31 at Phoenix, W, 111-107
51: Feb. 5 Cleveland, W, 109-103
52: Feb. 7 Detroit, W, 108-101
53: Feb. 9 Boston, L, 112-111
54: Feb. 11 San Antonio, L, 114-106
55: Feb. 13 at New Orleans, W, 123-118
56: Feb. 21 Denver, W, 113-101
57: Feb. 23 San Antonio, W, 131-103
58: Feb. 25 at Chicago, 7 p.m.
59: Feb. 27 Sacramento, 7 p.m.
60: Feb. 28 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
61: March 3 L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
62: March 4 at Detroit, 6 p.m.
63: March 6 at New York, 6:30 p.m.
64: March 8 at Boston, 5 p.m.
65: March 11 Utah, 7 p.m.
66: March 13 Minnesota, 7 p.m.
67: March 15 at Washington, 5 p.m.
68: March 17 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
69: March 18 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
70: March 20 Denver, 7 p.m.
71: March 23 at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
72: March 26 Charlotte, 7 p.m.
73: March 28 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
74: March 30 at Denver, 8 p.m.
75: April 1 Phoenix, 7 p.m.
76: April 4 at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
77: April 5 at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
78: April 7 Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
79: April 10 New York, 7 p.m.
80: April 11 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
81: April 13 Utah, 7 p.m.
82: April 15 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
