OKC Thunder Notepad: Piston coach no fan of tanking

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood drives to the basket in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

COMING UP

THURSDAY

Sacramento 

at Oklahoma City

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Need to know: Though he won the NBA’s 3-point contest, former Sooner Buddy Hield still hasn’t returned to the Kings starting lineup. In the 12 games he’s come off the bench, he’s averaged 15.9 points and the Kings have gone  8-4. Previously, they had lost six straight.

TV: FSOK

 

FRIDAY

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Fiserv Forum

Need to know: Clearly the best team in the league this regular season, the Bucks lost 3 of 9 to begin the season, but have lost just 5 of 48 since entering Tuesday’s night’s game at Toronto

TV: ESPN, FSOK

 

TUESDAY

Los Angeles Clippers

at Oklahoma City

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Need to know: The Thunder have played the Clippers twice this season, splitting the games. In neither game did Kawhi Leonard play. Not part of a back-to-back, he ought to be in the lineup for this one, alongside former Thunder forward Paul George.

TV: FSOK

  

FOUR KEYS

DEFENSE

• Coach Billy Donovan said OKC’s focus was defense coming out of the All-Star break. He thought his players had gotten away from part of their identity. In two games since, both victories, it’s been back. Though Denver shot 48.1 percent, it connected on just 22.2 percent of its 3s and turned the ball over 19 times. San Antonio shot just 36.9 percent. Playing that kind of defense should keep a losing streak from taking hold.

SIGN DORT

• When the Thunder ink Lu Dort to a full NBA contract it will be a relief to fans, who’ve watched the undrafted rookie become a starter, offering considerably more than the player he replaced in the first five, Terrance Ferguson. Dort is allowed 45 “days” with the Thunder before his two-way contract runs out. It’s not clear where he’s at on the “day” count, though he’s now played in 23 games and been active in two others. 

STAY HAPPY

• It didn’t occur with much fanfare, but on Monday Daily Thunder dropped a podcast that included a one-on-one interview with Danilo Gallinari and he was asked about the possibility of being in OKC next season. “I hope so …” he began before saying now wasn’t the time to be talking about his next contract. Still, it’s a reflection of the roster enjoying playing together and if it remains the case, that’s good for the Thunder. 

ROTATIONS

• Dariuz Bazley remains out, but went through warm-ups in Chicago Tuesday. Andre Roberson’s been seen shooting after Thunder practices again. Also, Ferguson missed the second half against San Antonio Sunday to back stiffness but hasn’t been effective since moving to the bench. Donovan’s rotation is likely to remain in flux. He’s managed it well thus far. He needs to keep doing it.

 

TEAM NUMBERS

Games: 57 (35-22)

Points/game: 111.0

FG percentage: 47.3

3FG percentage:  35.5

FT percentage: 80.7

Rebounds/game: 43.3

Assists/game: 22.1

Turnovers/game: 13.5

Opp. Points/game: 107.8

Opp. FG percentage: 45.5

Opp. 3FG percentage: 34.2

Opp FT percentage: 79.5

Opp. Rebounds/game: 44.2

Opp. Assists/game: 22.9

Opp. Turnovers/game: 14.0

  

THE SLATE

   1: Oct. 23 at Utah, L, 100-95

   2: Oct. 25 Washington, L, 97-85

   3: Oct. 27 Golden State, W, 120-92

   4: Oct. 28 at Houston, L, 116-112

   5: Oct. 30 Portland, L, 102-99

   6: Nov. 2 New Orleans, W, 115-104

   7: Nov. 5 Orlando, W, 102-94

   8: Nov. 7 at San Antonio, L, 121-112

   9: Nov. 9 Golden State, W, 114-108

10: Nov. 10 Milwaukee, L, 121-119

11: Nov. 12 at Indiana, L, 111-85

12: Nov. 15 Philadelphia, W, 127-119

13: Nov. 18 at L.A. Clippers, L, 90-88

14: Nov. 19 at L.A. Lakers, L, 112-107

15: Nov. 22 L.A. Lakers, L, 10-127

16: Nov. 25 at Golden State, W, 100-97

17: Nov. 27 at Portland, L, 136-119

18: Nov. 29 New Orleans, W, 109-104

19: Dec. 1 at New Orleans, W, 107-104

20: Dec. 4 Indiana, 7 p.m., L, 107-100

21: Dec. 6 Minnesota, 7 p.m., W, 139-127

22: Dec. 8 at Portland, 8 p.m., W, 108-106

23: Dec. 9 at Utah, 8 p.m., W, 104-90

24: Dec. 11 at Sacramento, L, 94-93

25: Dec. 14 at Denver, L, 110-102

26: Dec. 16 Chicago, W, 109-106

27: Dec. 18 Memphis, W, 126-122

28: Dec. 20 Phoenix, W, 126-108

29: Dec. 22 L.A. Clippers, W, 118-112

30: Dec. 26 Memphis, L, 110-97

31: Dec. 27 at Charlotte, W, 104-102

32: Dec. 29 at Toronto, W, 98-97

33: Dec. 31 Dallas, W, 106-101

34: Jan. 2 at San Antonio, W, 109-103

35: Jan. 4 at Cleveland, W, 106-101

36: Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, L, 120-113

37: Jan. 7 at Brooklyn, W, 111-103

38: Jan. 9 Houston, W, 113-92

39: Jan. 11 L.A. Lakers, L, 125-110

40: Jan. 13 at Minnesota, W, 117-104

41: Jan. 15 Toronto, L, 130-121

42: Jan. 17 Miami, L, 115-108

43: Jan. 18 Portland, W, 119-108

44: Jan. 20 at Houston, W, 112-107

45: Jan. 22 at Orlando, W, 120-114

46: Jan. 24 Atlanta, W, 140-111

47: Jan. 25 at Minnesota, W, 113-104

48: Jan. 27 Dallas, L, 107-97

49: Jan. 29 at Sacramento, W, 120-100

50: Jan. 31 at Phoenix, W, 111-107

51: Feb. 5 Cleveland, W, 109-103

52: Feb. 7 Detroit, W, 108-101

53: Feb. 9 Boston, L, 112-111

54: Feb. 11 San Antonio, L, 114-106

55: Feb. 13 at New Orleans, W, 123-118

56: Feb. 21 Denver, W, 113-101

57: Feb. 23 San Antonio, W, 131-103

58: Feb. 25 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

59: Feb. 27 Sacramento, 7 p.m.

60: Feb. 28 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

61: March 3 L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

62: March 4 at Detroit, 6 p.m.

63: March 6 at New York, 6:30 p.m.

64: March 8 at Boston, 5 p.m.

65: March 11 Utah, 7 p.m.

66: March 13 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

67: March 15 at Washington, 5 p.m.

68: March 17 at Memphis, 7 p.m.

69: March 18 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

70: March 20 Denver, 7 p.m.

71: March 23 at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

72: March 26 Charlotte, 7 p.m.

73: March 28 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

74: March 30 at Denver, 8 p.m.

75: April 1 Phoenix, 7 p.m.

76: April 4 at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

77: April 5 at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

78: April 7 Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

79: April 10 New York, 7 p.m.

80: April 11 at Memphis, 7 p.m.

81: April 13 Utah, 7 p.m.

82: April 15 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

