COMING UP
TODAY
Oklahoma City at Orlando
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Amway Center
Need to know: The Magic are playing well. They’ve won 3 of 5 and 5 of 8, even after playing their last six games on the road.
TV: FSOK
FRIDAY
Atlanta at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: The Hawks are mostly the Trae Young show. The Norman North and Oklahoma product is averaging 29.2 points and 8.6 assists.
TV: FSOK
SATURDAY
Oklahoma City at Minnesota
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Target Center
Need to know: Minnesota may be tanking, having gone 5-20 since opening 10-8. They’ll enter tonight’s game against Chicago having lost six straight.
TV: FSOK
MONDAY
Dallas at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: Dallas point guard Luka Doncik, in less than 33 minutes per game, is threatening a season triple double: 28.9 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 9.0 apg.
TV: FSOK
FOUR KEYS
GET HEALTHY
• The Thunder could have everybody available tonight or could be missing Terrance Ferguson, Nerlens Noel, Abdel Nader and Steven Adams, all of whom were not available on Monday after Adams left the court 90 seconds into OKC’s victory over Houston. The Thunder have survived a spate of short-term injuries and illnesses to date, but winning will be quite a bit easier when they have their full compliment of players.
START FAST
• Since beginning the season 6-11, OKC has gone 19-8, which is the second best record in the league if time began on Nov. 29. Despite than run, the Thunder actually lost three of four from Jan. 11-17 and the culprit in each was a very slow first-quarter start on both ends of the floor. Since, the issue appears to be fixed. If it can remain fixed, given the Thunder’s “clutch” superiority, the wins should keep coming.
LIVE AT THE LINE
• One number favorable to the Thunder since winning just 6 of 17 games to begin the season, has been their ability to get to the free-throw line and make shots once there. Since Nov. 29, OKC has made an average 19.3, while attempting 24.2. The 19.3 ranks fourth in the league over that span and the 24.2 ranks sixth. Those are good numbers to maintain going forward.
DON’T FOUL
• The flip side of getting to the free-throw line and converting is not letting your opponents do the same and the Thunder are doing just that. Since Nov. 29, Thunder opponents have attempted 17 free throws per game and made an average 13.4. No other NBA team’s opponents have made fewer, nor attempted fewer over the span. OKC is defending without fouling.
TEAM NUMBERS
Games: 44
Points/game: 109.7
FG percentage: 46.7
3FG percentage: 34.5
FT percentage: 79.7
Rebounds/game: 43.4
Assists/game: 21.8
Turnovers/game: 13.8
Opp. Points/game: 108.0
Opp. FG percentage: 45.6
Opp. 3FG percentage:
Opp FT percentage: 79.8
Opp. Rebounds/game: 44.6
Opp. Assists/game: 22.5
Opp. Turnovers/game: 14.1
THE SLATE
1: Oct. 23 at Utah, L, 100-95
2: Oct. 25 Washington, L, 97-85
3: Oct. 27 Golden State, W, 120-92
4: Oct. 28 at Houston, L, 116-112
5: Oct. 30 Portland, L, 102-99
6: Nov. 2 New Orleans, W, 115-104
7: Nov. 5 Orlando, W, 102-94
8: Nov. 7 at San Antonio, L, 121-112
9: Nov. 9 Golden State, W, 114-108
10: Nov. 10 Milwaukee, L, 121-119
11: Nov. 12 at Indiana, L, 111-85
12: Nov. 15 Philadelphia, W, 127-119
13: Nov. 18 at L.A. Clippers, L, 90-88
14: Nov. 19 at L.A. Lakers, L, 112-107
15: Nov. 22 L.A. Lakers, L, 10-127
16: Nov. 25 at Golden State, W, 100-97
17: Nov. 27 at Portland, L, 136-119
18: Nov. 29 New Orleans, W, 109-104
19: Dec. 1 at New Orleans, W, 107-104
20: Dec. 4 Indiana, 7 p.m., L, 107-100
21: Dec. 6 Minnesota, 7 p.m., W, 139-127
22: Dec. 8 at Portland, 8 p.m., W, 108-106
23: Dec. 9 at Utah, 8 p.m., W, 104-90
24: Dec. 11 at Sacramento, L, 94-93
25: Dec. 14 at Denver, L, 110-102
26: Dec. 16 Chicago, W, 109-106
27: Dec. 18 Memphis, W, 126-122
28: Dec. 20 Phoenix, W, 126-108
29: Dec. 22 L.A. Clippers, W, 118-112
30: Dec. 26 Memphis, L, 110-97
31: Dec. 27 at Charlotte, W, 104-102
32: Dec. 29 at Toronto, W, 98-97
33: Dec. 31 Dallas, W, 106-101
34: Jan. 2 at San Antonio, W, 109-103
35: Jan. 4 at Cleveland, W, 106-101
36: Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, L, 120-113
37: Jan. 7 at Brooklyn, W, 111-103
38: Jan. 9 Houston, W, 113-92
39: Jan. 11 L.A. Lakers, L, 125-110
40: Jan. 13 at Minnesota, W, 117-104
41: Jan. 15 Toronto, L, 130-121
42: Jan. 17 Miami, L, 115-108
43: Jan. 18 Portland, W, 119-108
44: Jan. 20 at Houston, W, 112-107
45: Jan. 22 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
46: Jan. 24 Atlanta, 7 p.m.
47: Jan. 25 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
48: Jan. 27 Dallas, 7 p.m.
49: Jan. 29 at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
50: Jan. 31 at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
51: Feb. 5 Cleveland, 7 p.m.
52: Feb. 7 Detroit, 7 p.m.
53: Feb. 9 Boston, 2:30 p.m.
54: Feb. 11 San Antonio, 7 p.m.
55: Feb. 13 at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
56: Feb. 21 Denver, 7 p.m.
57: Feb. 23 San Antonio, 6 p.m.
58: Feb. 25 at Chicago, 7 p.m.
59: Feb. 27 Sacramento, 7 p.m.
60: Feb. 28 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
61: March 3 L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
62: March 4 at Detroit, 6 p.m.
63: March 6 at New York, 6:30 p.m.
64: March 8 at Boston, 5 p.m.
65: March 11 Utah, 7 p.m.
66: March 13 Minnesota, 7 p.m.
67: March 15 at Washington, 5 p.m.
68: March 17 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
69: March 18 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
70: March 20 Denver, 7 p.m.
71: March 23 at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
72: March 26 Charlotte, 7 p.m.
73: March 28 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
74: March 30 at Denver, 8 p.m.
75: April 1 Phoenix, 7 p.m.
76: April 4 at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
77: April 5 at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
78: April 7 Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
79: April 10 New York, 7 p.m.
80: April 11 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
81: April 13 Utah, 7 p.m.
82: April 15 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.