OKC Thunder Notepad: 

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

COMING UP

TODAY

Oklahoma City at Orlando

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Amway Center

Need to know: The Magic are playing well. They’ve won 3 of 5 and 5 of 8, even after playing their last six games on the road.

TV: FSOK

 

FRIDAY 

Atlanta at Oklahoma City

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Need to know: The Hawks are mostly the Trae Young show. The Norman North and Oklahoma product is averaging 29.2 points and 8.6 assists.

TV: FSOK

 

SATURDAY 

Oklahoma City at Minnesota

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Target Center

Need to know: Minnesota may be tanking, having gone 5-20 since opening 10-8. They’ll enter tonight’s game against Chicago having lost six straight.

TV: FSOK

 

MONDAY 

Dallas at Oklahoma City

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Need to know: Dallas point guard Luka Doncik, in less than 33 minutes per game, is threatening a season triple double: 28.9 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 9.0 apg.

TV: FSOK

 

 

FOUR KEYS

GET HEALTHY

• The Thunder could have everybody available tonight or could be missing Terrance Ferguson, Nerlens Noel, Abdel Nader and Steven Adams, all of whom were not available on Monday after Adams left the court 90 seconds into OKC’s victory over Houston. The Thunder have survived a spate of short-term injuries and illnesses to date, but winning will be quite a bit easier when they have their full compliment of players.

START FAST

• Since beginning the season 6-11, OKC has gone 19-8, which is the second best record in the league if time began on Nov. 29. Despite than run, the Thunder actually lost three of four from Jan. 11-17 and the culprit in each was a very slow first-quarter start on both ends of the floor. Since, the issue appears to be fixed. If it can remain fixed, given the Thunder’s “clutch” superiority, the wins should keep coming.

LIVE AT THE LINE

• One number favorable to the Thunder since winning just 6 of 17 games to begin the season, has been their ability to get to the free-throw line and make shots once there. Since Nov. 29, OKC has made an average 19.3, while attempting 24.2. The 19.3 ranks fourth in the league over that span and the 24.2 ranks sixth. Those are good numbers to maintain going forward.

DON’T FOUL

• The flip side of getting to the free-throw line and converting is not letting your opponents do the same and the Thunder are doing just that. Since Nov. 29, Thunder opponents have attempted 17 free throws per game and made an average 13.4. No other NBA team’s opponents have made fewer, nor attempted fewer over the span. OKC is defending without fouling.

 

TEAM NUMBERS

Games: 44

Points/game: 109.7

FG percentage: 46.7

3FG percentage:  34.5

FT percentage: 79.7

Rebounds/game: 43.4

Assists/game: 21.8

Turnovers/game: 13.8

Opp. Points/game: 108.0

Opp. FG percentage: 45.6

Opp. 3FG percentage

Opp FT percentage: 79.8

Opp. Rebounds/game: 44.6

Opp. Assists/game: 22.5

Opp. Turnovers/game: 14.1

 

THE SLATE 

   1: Oct. 23 at Utah, L, 100-95

   2: Oct. 25 Washington, L, 97-85

   3: Oct. 27 Golden State, W, 120-92

   4: Oct. 28 at Houston, L, 116-112

   5: Oct. 30 Portland, L, 102-99

   6: Nov. 2 New Orleans, W, 115-104

   7: Nov. 5 Orlando, W, 102-94

   8: Nov. 7 at San Antonio, L, 121-112

   9: Nov. 9 Golden State, W, 114-108

10: Nov. 10 Milwaukee, L, 121-119

11: Nov. 12 at Indiana, L, 111-85

12: Nov. 15 Philadelphia, W, 127-119

13: Nov. 18 at L.A. Clippers, L, 90-88

14: Nov. 19 at L.A. Lakers, L, 112-107

15: Nov. 22 L.A. Lakers, L, 10-127

16: Nov. 25 at Golden State, W, 100-97

17: Nov. 27 at Portland, L, 136-119

18: Nov. 29 New Orleans, W, 109-104

19: Dec. 1 at New Orleans, W, 107-104

20: Dec. 4 Indiana, 7 p.m., L, 107-100

21: Dec. 6 Minnesota, 7 p.m., W, 139-127

22: Dec. 8 at Portland, 8 p.m., W, 108-106

23: Dec. 9 at Utah, 8 p.m., W, 104-90

24: Dec. 11 at Sacramento, L, 94-93

25: Dec. 14 at Denver, L, 110-102

26: Dec. 16 Chicago, W, 109-106

27: Dec. 18 Memphis, W, 126-122

28: Dec. 20 Phoenix, W, 126-108

29: Dec. 22 L.A. Clippers, W, 118-112

30: Dec. 26 Memphis, L, 110-97

31: Dec. 27 at Charlotte, W, 104-102

32: Dec. 29 at Toronto, W, 98-97

33: Dec. 31 Dallas, W, 106-101

34: Jan. 2 at San Antonio, W, 109-103

35: Jan. 4 at Cleveland, W, 106-101

36: Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, L, 120-113

37: Jan. 7 at Brooklyn, W, 111-103

38: Jan. 9 Houston, W, 113-92

39: Jan. 11 L.A. Lakers, L, 125-110

40: Jan. 13 at Minnesota, W, 117-104

41: Jan. 15 Toronto, L, 130-121

42: Jan. 17 Miami, L, 115-108

43: Jan. 18 Portland, W, 119-108

44: Jan. 20 at Houston, W, 112-107

45: Jan. 22 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

46: Jan. 24 Atlanta, 7 p.m.

47: Jan. 25 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

48: Jan. 27 Dallas, 7 p.m.

49: Jan. 29 at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

50: Jan. 31 at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

51: Feb. 5 Cleveland, 7 p.m.

52: Feb. 7 Detroit, 7 p.m.

53: Feb. 9 Boston, 2:30 p.m.

54: Feb. 11 San Antonio, 7 p.m.

55: Feb. 13 at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

56: Feb. 21 Denver, 7 p.m.

57: Feb. 23 San Antonio, 6 p.m.

58: Feb. 25 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

59: Feb. 27 Sacramento, 7 p.m.

60: Feb. 28 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

61: March 3 L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

62: March 4 at Detroit, 6 p.m.

63: March 6 at New York, 6:30 p.m.

64: March 8 at Boston, 5 p.m.

65: March 11 Utah, 7 p.m.

66: March 13 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

67: March 15 at Washington, 5 p.m.

68: March 17 at Memphis, 7 p.m.

69: March 18 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

70: March 20 Denver, 7 p.m.

71: March 23 at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

72: March 26 Charlotte, 7 p.m.

73: March 28 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

74: March 30 at Denver, 8 p.m.

75: April 1 Phoenix, 7 p.m.

76: April 4 at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

77: April 5 at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

78: April 7 Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

79: April 10 New York, 7 p.m.

80: April 11 at Memphis, 7 p.m.

81: April 13 Utah, 7 p.m.

82: April 15 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

