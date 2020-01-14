COMING UP
WEDNESDAY
Toronto at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: The first of a very difficult stretch. The schedule will soon ease, but if OKC can win its home games this week, it’s ahead of the game.
TV: FSOK
FRIDAY
Miami at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: The East’s biggest surprise, seven different Heat players average double-figure points, led by Jimmy Butler’s 20.7.
TV: FSOK
SATURDAY
Portland at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: Perhaps the league’s biggest underachiever, Portland beat Charlotte Monday night after losing 8 of 10.
TV: FSOK
MONDAY
Oklahoma City at Houston
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: Toyota Center
Need to know: Each team has beaten the other on its home court already. Last time, OKC held James Harden to a season-low 17 points.
TV: FSOK
FOUR KEYS
DEFENSIVE GLASS
• Following the Thunder’s 125-110 loss to the Lakers, the players questioned their energy off the tip. The place in the statistics that showed up more than anywhere was Los Angeles’ offensive rebounding totals and OKC’s lack of defensive rebounding. If the Thunder can at least clear the defensive glass, they’re unlikely to get lapped by greater energy. It might lead to transition points, too.
NERLENS’ RETURN
• Missing Monday’s game in Minneapolis, Nerlens Noel has now missed five straight games with a left-ankle sprain. The Thunder are 3-2 in those games, yet it would be best if they not continue to test their depth at the center position. For a moment Monday, Steven Adams was also down, though he returned to the game. Noel is in the midst of a terrific season and his quick return will be a big boost.
NOT FOULING
• It’s a good idea all the time not to send the opponent to the free-throw line, but it’s a huge focus when that opponent is Houston and the person you’re not sending to the free-throw line is James Harden, this coming Monday’s opponent. Harden averages 12.4 free-throw attempts per game, but attempted just five the last time the two teams played. Do that again and the Thunder might beat the Rockets again.
OTHER SOURCES
• Especially when you’re missing a key piece, like Noel, it’s terrific when somebody new comes through, as Mike Muscala did Monday with a trio of 3-pointers and 11 points. Those kinds of contributions will keep the Thunder in overachiving mode, should they come from Mustakas, Hamidou Diallo, Darius Bazley, Abdel Nader or anybody beyond the starting five and Dennis Schroder.
TEAM NUMBERS
Games: 40
Points/game: 109.2
FG percentage: 46.6
3FG percentage: 34.1
FT percentage: .795
Rebounds/game: 43.7
Assists/game: 21.4
Turnovers/game: 13.8
Opp. Points/game: 107.3
Opp. FG percentage: 45.3
Opp. 3FG percentage: 34.4
Opp FT percentage: 80.3
Opp. Rebounds/game: 44.9
Opp. Assists/game: 22.5
Opp. Turnovers/game: 14.2
THE SLATE
1: Oct. 23 at Utah, L, 100-95
2: Oct. 25 Washington, L, 97-85
3: Oct. 27 Golden State, W, 120-92
4: Oct. 28 at Houston, L, 116-112
5: Oct. 30 Portland, L, 102-99
6: Nov. 2 New Orleans, W, 115-104
7: Nov. 5 Orlando, W, 102-94
8: Nov. 7 at San Antonio, L, 121-112
9: Nov. 9 Golden State, W, 114-108
10: Nov. 10 Milwaukee, L, 121-119
11: Nov. 12 at Indiana, L, 111-85
12: Nov. 15 Philadelphia, W, 127-119
13: Nov. 18 at L.A. Clippers, L, 90-88
14: Nov. 19 at L.A. Lakers, L, 112-107
15: Nov. 22 L.A. Lakers, L, 10-127
16: Nov. 25 at Golden State, W, 100-97
17: Nov. 27 at Portland, L, 136-119
18: Nov. 29 New Orleans, W, 109-104
19: Dec. 1 at New Orleans, W, 107-104
20: Dec. 4 Indiana, 7 p.m., L, 107-100
21: Dec. 6 Minnesota, 7 p.m., W, 139-127
22: Dec. 8 at Portland, 8 p.m., W, 108-106
23: Dec. 9 at Utah, 8 p.m., W, 104-90
24: Dec. 11 at Sacramento, L, 94-93
25: Dec. 14 at Denver, L, 110-102
26: Dec. 16 Chicago, W, 109-106
27: Dec. 18 Memphis, W, 126-122
28: Dec. 20 Phoenix, W, 126-108
29: Dec. 22 L.A. Clippers, W, 118-112
30: Dec. 26 Memphis, L, 110-97
31: Dec. 27 at Charlotte, W, 104-102
32: Dec. 29 at Toronto, W, 98-97
33: Dec. 31 Dallas, W, 106-101
34: Jan. 2 at San Antonio, W, 109-103
35: Jan. 4 at Cleveland, W, 106-101
36: Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, L, 120-113
37: Jan. 7 at Brooklyn, W, 111-103
38: Jan. 9 Houston, W, 113-92
39: Jan. 11 L.A. Lakers, L, 125-110
40: Jan. 13 at Minnesota, W, 1117-104
41: Jan. 15 Toronto, 7 p.m.
42: Jan. 17 Miami, 7 p.m.
43: Jan. 18 Portland, 8 p.m.
44: Jan. 20 at Houston, 4 p.m.
45: Jan. 22 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
46: Jan. 24 Atlanta, 7 p.m.
47: Jan. 25 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
48: Jan. 27 Dallas, 7 p.m.
49: Jan. 29 at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
50: Jan. 31 at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
51: Feb. 5 Cleveland, 7 p.m.
52: Feb. 7 Detroit, 7 p.m.
53: Feb. 9 Boston, 2:30 p.m.
54: Feb. 11 San Antonio, 7 p.m.
55: Feb. 13 at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
56: Feb. 21 Denver, 7 p.m.
57: Feb. 23 San Antonio, 6 p.m.
58: Feb. 25 at Chicago, 7 p.m.
59: Feb. 27 Sacramento, 7 p.m.
60: Feb. 28 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
61: March 3 L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
62: March 4 at Detroit, 6 p.m.
63: March 6 at New York, 6:30 p.m.
64: March 8 at Boston, 5 p.m.
65: March 11 Utah, 7 p.m.
66: March 13 Minnesota, 7 p.m.
67: March 15 at Washington, 5 p.m.
68: March 17 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
69: March 18 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
70: March 20 Denver, 7 p.m.
71: March 23 at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
72: March 26 Charlotte, 7 p.m.
73: March 28 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
74: March 30 at Denver, 8 p.m.
75: April 1 Phoenix, 7 p.m.
76: April 4 at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
77: April 5 at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
78: April 7 Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
79: April 10 New York, 7 p.m.
80: April 11 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
81: April 13 Utah, 7 p.m.
82: April 15 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.