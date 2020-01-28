COMING UP
WEDNESDAY
Oklahoma City
at Sacramento
Time: 9 p.m.
Place: Golden 1 Center
Need to know: Chris Paul is expected back after missing his first game of the season against Dallas on Monday.The Kings are coming off two straight wins and former Sooner Buddy Hield is coming off a 42-point performance against Minnesota, even off the bench, where he was jettisoned to after starting the first 44 games of the season. Hield canned 9 of 14 3-pointers in the Kings’ overtime victory over the Timberwolves.
TV: FSOK
FRIDAY
Oklahoma City at Phoenix
Time: 8 p.m.
Place: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Need to know: This game wraps up a 21-game-in-42-days run for the Thunder, who have had one or no days off between games going back to a home-court loss to Memphis on Dec. 26. Following this one, the Thunder have four days off before playing host to Cleveland on Feb. 5. The Suns and Thunder have met once this season, in Oklahoma City, a 126-108 Thunder victory, led by 32 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Suns are 8-10 since that game. The Thunder are 14-6.
TV: FSOK
FOUR KEYS
CHRIS’ RETURN
• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played his first game for OKC without Chris Paul on Monday. He got his shots, he reached the rim, but made just 5 of 20. Without Paul, the Thunder got off to a rough offensive start, scoring just 47 first-half points. Additonally, they didn’t have him to lead a fourth-quarter rally. It was always unlikely Paul would play all 82 games. Still, Monday’s result indicates his absence is the hardest to endure and still win.
GET TO THE LINE
• Free throws have served OKC well ever since it opened 6-11. Even against the Mavs Monday, the Thunder made 17 of 19 against Dallas’ 6 of 9. The Thunder are making 80.1 percent of their free throws as a team, fifth best in the league. Their 19.7 makes per game also ranks fifth, and their 24.5 attempts ranks sixth. Eight different players are hitting 80 percent or better, including every starter other than Steven Adams.
GET HEALTHY
• For illness and personal reasons, Terrance Ferguson has missed six straight games, while a sprained left ankle has caused Abdel Nader to miss eight straight. Steven Adams has missed 3 of 6 games and played at less than full strength in the others, while Danilo Gallinari has missed two of his last five. OKC has thrived nonetheless, yet coach Billy Donovan has still dealt with limited options. More options are preferred.
KEEP IT TOGETHER
• The trade deadline is Feb. 6 and the Thunder have three games on the schedule before that date comes and goes. It remains unclear if OKC is looking to shed contracts, acquire talent, both or stand still between approaching the deadline. Meanwhile, all three of those games — at Sacramento, at Phoenix, Cleveland — are very winnable. The Thunder can’t be distracted.
TEAM NUMBERS
Games: 48 (28-20)
Points/game: 110.3
FG percentage: 47.1
3FG percentage: 35.3
FT percentage: 80.1
Rebounds/game: 43.4
Assists/game: 21.9
Turnovers/game: 13.8
Opp. Points/game: 108.1
Opp. FG percentage: 45.5
Opp. 3FG percentage: 34.5
Opp FT percentage: 79.3
Opp. Rebounds/game: 55.5
Opp. Assists/game: 22.8
Opp. Turnovers/game: 13.9
THE SLATE
1: Oct. 23 at Utah, L, 100-95
2: Oct. 25 Washington, L, 97-85
3: Oct. 27 Golden State, W, 120-92
4: Oct. 28 at Houston, L, 116-112
5: Oct. 30 Portland, L, 102-99
6: Nov. 2 New Orleans, W, 115-104
7: Nov. 5 Orlando, W, 102-94
8: Nov. 7 at San Antonio, L, 121-112
9: Nov. 9 Golden State, W, 114-108
10: Nov. 10 Milwaukee, L, 121-119
11: Nov. 12 at Indiana, L, 111-85
12: Nov. 15 Philadelphia, W, 127-119
13: Nov. 18 at L.A. Clippers, L, 90-88
14: Nov. 19 at L.A. Lakers, L, 112-107
15: Nov. 22 L.A. Lakers, L, 10-127
16: Nov. 25 at Golden State, W, 100-97
17: Nov. 27 at Portland, L, 136-119
18: Nov. 29 New Orleans, W, 109-104
19: Dec. 1 at New Orleans, W, 107-104
20: Dec. 4 Indiana, 7 p.m., L, 107-100
21: Dec. 6 Minnesota, 7 p.m., W, 139-127
22: Dec. 8 at Portland, 8 p.m., W, 108-106
23: Dec. 9 at Utah, 8 p.m., W, 104-90
24: Dec. 11 at Sacramento, L, 94-93
25: Dec. 14 at Denver, L, 110-102
26: Dec. 16 Chicago, W, 109-106
27: Dec. 18 Memphis, W, 126-122
28: Dec. 20 Phoenix, W, 126-108
29: Dec. 22 L.A. Clippers, W, 118-112
30: Dec. 26 Memphis, L, 110-97
31: Dec. 27 at Charlotte, W, 104-102
32: Dec. 29 at Toronto, W, 98-97
33: Dec. 31 Dallas, W, 106-101
34: Jan. 2 at San Antonio, W, 109-103
35: Jan. 4 at Cleveland, W, 106-101
36: Jan. 6 at Philadelphia, L, 120-113
37: Jan. 7 at Brooklyn, W, 111-103
38: Jan. 9 Houston, W, 113-92
39: Jan. 11 L.A. Lakers, L, 125-110
40: Jan. 13 at Minnesota, W, 117-104
41: Jan. 15 Toronto, L, 130-121
42: Jan. 17 Miami, L, 115-108
43: Jan. 18 Portland, W, 119-108
44: Jan. 20 at Houston, W, 112-107
45: Jan. 22 at Orlando, W, 120-114
46: Jan. 24 Atlanta, W, 140-111
47: Jan. 25 at Minnesota, W, 113-104
48: Jan. 27 Dallas, L, 107-97
49: Jan. 29 at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
50: Jan. 31 at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
51: Feb. 5 Cleveland, 7 p.m.
52: Feb. 7 Detroit, 7 p.m.
53: Feb. 9 Boston, 2:30 p.m.
54: Feb. 11 San Antonio, 7 p.m.
55: Feb. 13 at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
56: Feb. 21 Denver, 7 p.m.
57: Feb. 23 San Antonio, 6 p.m.
58: Feb. 25 at Chicago, 7 p.m.
59: Feb. 27 Sacramento, 7 p.m.
60: Feb. 28 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
61: March 3 L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
62: March 4 at Detroit, 6 p.m.
63: March 6 at New York, 6:30 p.m.
64: March 8 at Boston, 5 p.m.
65: March 11 Utah, 7 p.m.
66: March 13 Minnesota, 7 p.m.
67: March 15 at Washington, 5 p.m.
68: March 17 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
69: March 18 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
70: March 20 Denver, 7 p.m.
71: March 23 at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
72: March 26 Charlotte, 7 p.m.
73: March 28 at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
74: March 30 at Denver, 8 p.m.
75: April 1 Phoenix, 7 p.m.
76: April 4 at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
77: April 5 at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
78: April 7 Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
79: April 10 New York, 7 p.m.
80: April 11 at Memphis, 7 p.m.
81: April 13 Utah, 7 p.m.
82: April 15 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
