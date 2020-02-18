COMING UP
FRIDAY
Denver at Oklahoma City
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: One of the Thunder’s only national television appearances this season, it’s a chance to make an impression and statement against the No. 3 team in the Western Conference
TV: ESPN, FSOK
SUNDAY
San Antonio
at Oklahoma City
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Need to know: The Spurs beat the Thunder 114-106 just three games before the All-Star break. OKC allowed San Antonio to shoot 53 percent in that game and get to the free-throw line for 27 attempts.
TV: FSOK
TUESDAY
Oklahoma City at Chicago
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: United Center
Need to know: The Thunder
will be gunning for their ninth straight road victory, having not lost away from home since Jan. 6 at Philadelphia. The longest road winning streak in league history is 16 games by the 1971-72 Lakers. Toronto just had a 10-game road winning streak snapped. The Lakers won 14 straight away from Staples Center earlier this season.
TV: FSOK
FOUR KEYS
DENNIS
• During OKC’s recent run of 9 of 10 wins, prior to losses to Boston and San Antonio, Dennis Schroder averaged 23.3 points, while shooting 52.2 percent overall and 53.1 percent from 3-point land. Since, a span of three games, though still averaging 19.3 points, Schroder’s made 40 percent of his field goal attempts and 38.5 percent of his 3-point attempts. Schroder’s best version of himself goes a long way.
ROTATION
• The Thunder have played two games without Darius Bazley, who remains out with a bruised right knee. In those games, after Schroder and Terrance Ferguson, the only bench wing to play extensively has been Abdel Nader. At the Hornets, Hamidou Diallo didn’t play at all. Will coach Billy Donovan continue to go with a short bench? Play Diallo more? Address Bazley’s absence more creatively? We should know this week.
WINNABLES
• When Denver visits Friday, it’s exactly the kind of game the Thunder have been losing. That is, good teams that visit Oklahoma City have tended to beat the Thunder. Yet, following that game, the Thunder get three straight sub. 500 teams: San Antonio, Chicago, Sacramento. To maintain a winning pace, OKC must at least win the games it so clearly should win. It can start doing that right away.
CHARITIES
• There are a few choice stats that remain strong indicators of OKC success or lack of it and one of them is opponent free-throw attempts. The Thunder rank second in the league, sending opponents to the free-throw line just 18.7 times per game. However, in each of their last three, two of them losses, that number has been 27. That’s not a good trend and it needs to turn around.
TEAM NUMBERS
Games: 55 (33-22)
Points/game: 110.6
FG percentage: 47.1
3FG percentage: 35.4
FT percentage: 80.4
Rebounds/game: 43.1
Assists/game: 22.0
Turnovers/game: 13.6
Opp. Points/game: 108.0
Opp. FG percentage: 45.6
Opp. 3FG percentage: 34.5
Opp FT percentage: 79.2
Opp. Rebounds/game: 44.4
Opp. Assists/game: 22.9
Opp. Turnovers/game: 14.0
