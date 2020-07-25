Thunder forward Abdel Nader will enter the NBA’s concussion protocol, the team announced Saturday.
Nader sustained a concussion during Oklahoma City’s scrimmage against Boston Friday afternoon.
The NBA’s concussion protocol does not define a return timetable for players placed into it. Return to play varies by case.
Nader, who’s in his second year with the Thunder, averaged 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 48 games this season.
Oklahoma City won its scrimmage against Boston 98-84. The Thunder will scrimmage the 76ers at 11 a.m. Sunday. The game will be available on NBA TV.
