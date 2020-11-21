Now, an era has ended.
Around midnight Friday, the two NBA reporters who break the majority of the league’s news — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania — had some Oklahoma City Thunder reporting to share.
“New Orleans and Milwaukee are expanding the original Jrue Holiday trade to include more teams and players, including the routing of Steven Adams to the Pelicans, sources tell ESPN,” tweeted Wojnarowski. “Talks are moving toward a possible four-team trade.”
“Oklahoma City is in serious talks to move center Steven Adams to New Orleans,” tweeted Charania.
About 1 a.m. this morning, the deal appeared all but done when ESPN’s Andrew Lopez released a story under the headline “Sources: Steven Adams headed to New Orleans Pelicans as part of Jrue Holiday trade.”
An example of the fluidity of NBA dealmaking, the reporting of Adams’ departure involved the reworking of a previously reported deal that sent Holiday to Milwaukee and three first-round draft picks back to New Orleans.
Nonetheless, it still appears to be overwhelmingly clear the last piece of what had once been the Thunder’s core is leaving.
The 12th pick in the 2013 draft, out of Pittsburgh, Adams played 530 games for Oklahoma City, starting 466.
As appreciated for his sharp humor as his sharp elbows, he averaged 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds over seven seasons. Over his last four, those figures were 12.4 and 8.8, 4.2 of which came off the offensive glass.
Perhaps because when OKC general manager Sam Presti’s involved there’s always another deal coming, further reporting from Wojnarowski claims another multi-team deal between the Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks to have been agreed upon.
Though it may remain a work in progress, current reporting on the Adams deal indicates the following:
• The Thunder get a 2023 lottery-protected first-round draft pick and two second-round picks; point guard George Hill, who averaged 21.5 minutes and 9.4 points for Milwaukee last season; small forward Darius Miller, who averaged 25.5 minutes and 8.2 rebounds for New Orleans last season.
• New Orleans gets Adams and, from Milwaukee, three first-round draft picks and Eric Bledsoe.
• Milwaukee gets Jrue Holiday from New Orleans.
• Denver keeps the draft rights to R.J. Hampton, who it took with the 24th pick Wednesday but the pick it traded to make the Hampton selection is the same 2023 first-round selection now in possession of the Thunder, making the Nuggets a very small part of the deal.
As to the three-way deal between Oklahoma City, Dallas and Detroit:
• The Thunder get wing man Trevor Ariza, who averaged 8 points and 4.6 rebounds last season for Sacramento and Portland, but who’d already been dealt to Detroit this offseason; Justin Jackson, who averaged 5.5 point and 2.4 rebounds for Dallas last season; and a yet-to-be-specified draft pick. It is not clear what the Thunder will be giving up.
• Dallas gets James Johnson.
• Detroit gets Delon Wright.
