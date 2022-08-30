The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Tuesday that No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren underwent successful surgery on his Lisfranc injury.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Dave Porter in Indiana. Porter is an orthopedic surgery specialist who has 33 years of experience under his belt.
Holmgren was ruled out for the entire 2022-23 season last Thursday after he suffered an injury during a Seattle Pro-Am exhibition game earlier this month.
Presti noted during a Zoom meeting last week that the team met with three of the top five foot specialists in the country to discuss all options regarding the timeline for the surgery.
Holmgren now begins a long journey of rehab and recovery from a rare basketball injury that will cost him his entire rookie season.
While Presti was non-committal about whether Holmgren will be fully ready in time for the 2023-24 season, expectations are that this is an acute injury that will not impact the 20-year-old’s future beyond this season.
“The one thing I would say is that when people give timelines [is that] everybody's body is different and everybody handles things differently," Presti said. "We're going to be extremely conservative, and we are with our players generally. I think you've seen this over the course of time… [2023-24 is] the rough timeline but I don't think we'll be looking into something into next season based on every piece of information we have.”
