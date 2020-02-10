OKC Thunder: Amidst blowout, Paul takes time to offer Bazley wisdom, pointers

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball exhibition game against the New Zealand Breakers on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Bazley is one of several Thunder players whose rotational role, or lack of role, remains quite unclear entering the season

 Sue Ogrocki

In the process of converting his only made basket in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics Sunday, Thunder forward Darius Bazley emerged heavily favoring his right knee.

On Monday, the team announced Bazley to be out with right knee bruise, with a re-evaluation scheduled in 4-6 weeks.

Bazley has yet to miss a game this season, a distinction he will no longer share with teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once Tuesday’ night game against San Antonio tips off inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The 23rd selection in the 2019 draft, Bazley has been in coach Billy Donovan’s rotation since the season began, averaging 17.2 minutes, 4.5 points and 3.7 assists.

Tags

Recommended for you