In the process of converting his only made basket in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics Sunday, Thunder forward Darius Bazley emerged heavily favoring his right knee.
On Monday, the team announced Bazley to be out with right knee bruise, with a re-evaluation scheduled in 4-6 weeks.
Bazley has yet to miss a game this season, a distinction he will no longer share with teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once Tuesday’ night game against San Antonio tips off inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The 23rd selection in the 2019 draft, Bazley has been in coach Billy Donovan’s rotation since the season began, averaging 17.2 minutes, 4.5 points and 3.7 assists.
