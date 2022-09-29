OKLAHOMA CITY — Chet Holmgren, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft back in July, walked in for his first media availability Thursday.
Unfortunately for Holmgren, it was under unforeseen circumstances.
The 20-year-old won’t participate in the Thunder’s training camp, and won’t play this season, after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his right foot in a Seattle Pro-Am game just over a month ago.
Despite the season-ending injury that will keep him off the floor this season, Holmgren remains positive. He’s taken a methodical approach and views his rare basketball injury as a temporary setback instead of something that will define him.
“It’s definitely hard being away from basketball. That’s what I love to do,” Holmgren said. “When I’m able to, I do it every day that I can. I try not to take it for granted. But I’m lucky that I have a great support system around me from everybody within the organization, everybody very thoughtful and looking out for me around here and doing what they can to help make it easier.”
Heading into the draft process, the biggest talking point surrounding the 7-footer was his durability. Those concerns grew after Holmgren’s injury.
Holmgren downplayed any concerns, saying he’s taken the proper steps on taking care of his body, and implied that his injury was just a freak accident that could’ve happened to anyone.
“(The injury) was a tough one because I’ve never had a serious injury in my life, so I had nothing to kind of base it off of and compare it to. When it happened, I just knew I had to get it looked at and see how serious it was,” Holmgren said. “I didn’t imagine anything like this.”{p dir=”ltr”}Instead of preparing to start his rookie campaign, Holmgren will spend the season rehabbing his injury and supporting his teammates from afar.
While a Lisfranc injury can cause serious long-term consequences, Holmgren’s discussions with people like Joel Embiid and Thunder front office member Nick Collison — both players missed their rookie seasons due to injuries – have given him the foresight needed to overcome and deal with a long rehab process. on his teammates.
Despite his injury, Holmgren has already made an impact.
“He’s a great guy,” guard Lu Dort said. “I can already feel a connection with me and the rest of the team. He’s a pretty vocal guy, too. He talks a lot, and that’s good for the team.”
Holmgren’s confident he’ll be able to work through his injury and fully recover.
(Coming back from this injury is) not like this impossible feat,” said Holmgren. “Even if it was, I was going to put my hard hat on and get to work.”
