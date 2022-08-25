The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started yet, but the Oklahoma City Thunder already has a significant issue.
The team announced Thursday that Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, will miss the entire 2022-23 regular season due to a Lisfranc injury on his right foot.
The injury occurred this past weekend during a Seattle Pro-Am League game held by former NBA player Jamal Crawford. After contesting a drive to the rim from LeBron James, Holmgren came up gimpy and left the game soon afterward. The game was eventually called off before halftime due to unsafe and slippery court conditions.
While the condensation on the court didn't help things, Thunder general manager Presti referred to the injury as a one-off thing and also said the Pro-Am was sanctioned by the NBA.
During his press conference with the media Thursday, Presti revealed that Holmgren's injury is a rupture of the tendon and not a fracture. Presti also said that the team consulted with three of the top five foot specialists in the country and decided the best course of action is for Holmgren to undergo surgery to fix the issue.
“I'm obviously really disappointed for Chet because [he] was just having a monster summer," Presti said. "He's been playing with tons of NBA players over the course of the summer and getting better and better and better. In this case, we are just going to have to wait a little bit longer for his presence to actually take the floor for us.”
While the injury is certainly a tough blow to the Thunder's upcoming season, Presti said the injury won’t have any long-term repercussions. However, he couldn't confirm whether Holmgren will be ready by the start of the 2023-24 season due to uncertainty in the recovery process.
“So [it's] short-term setback for him and short-term setback for us," said Presti. "There are a lot of NBA players that have had this not exact injury but have had injuries their rookie season: Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, to just name a few.”
Presti also pushed back a bit when asked whether Holmgren’s lanky 7-foot-2, 190-pound frame played a role in the injury.
“[The foot specialists] are in agreement that this is kind of like a wrong place, wrong time situation and he's going to make a full recovery,” said Presti. “...[Blaming Holmgren’s frame is] a figment of the alternate reality that is the internet. But that's not where reality resides… There's opinions and there are facts, and we are dealing with the facts.”
Landing Holmgren during the draft was a huge jolt to the Thunder's rebuilding efforts, and the hope this season was for him to grow into a franchise centerpiece alongside guards Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, both the Thunder and Holmgren will now have to stay patient as the 20-year-old recovers from this setback.
“If there's one thing I could say to our fans — and this is important — [is] this is Chet's first experience, really, in Oklahoma City," Presti said. "I think that it's a very special place to play. And I would just tell our fans, let him know that you care. Let him know that you have his back, because this is the type of guy that's going to have your back, and he's going to have your back for a long time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.