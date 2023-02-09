The Oklahoma City Thunder have made a second trade, shipping forward Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Bazley was the Thunder player most likely to be moved by the trade deadline. Currently in his fourth season, Bazley is set to enter restricted free agency this summer after the Thunder passed on signing him onto a rookie extension.
Bazley has been in and out of the Thunder's rotation this season, averaging a career-low 15.4 minutes this season.
The trade reunites Bazley with former teammate Chris Paul, who played for the Thunder in the 2019-2020 season when Bazley was a rookie.
In 221 career games with the Thunder, Bazley averaged 5.4 points on 44.9 percent shooting and 3.4 rebounds.
Saric is on an expiring contract with a $9.2 million salary this season. It’s unknown whether or not he’ll be on the Thunder roster for the remainder of the season.
But with reports indicating the Thunder plan on waiving Justin Jackson, who they acquired in the Mike Muscala trade earlier on Thursday, chances are Saric stays with the team in some capacity.
In 37 games with the Suns, Saric averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season.
