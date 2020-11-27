Though it had already been reported and who’s on their way to Oklahoma City is no surprise, it’s still news when the Thunder makes it official, and that’s just what happened.
Trevor Ariza and Justin Jackson are indeed on their way to OKC, the team announced via release early Friday evening.
If they’re still with the team when the season begins, less than four weeks away, is a different matter, for one never knows when OKC general manager Sam Presti will be done making deals.
Part of a three-team arrangement between Oklahoma City, Dallas and Detroit, the Thunder received more than they gave away.
From Detroit, the Thunder get Ariza, who’s played in more than 1,000 NBA games, starting 731, becoming one of the most traveled journeyman in the league along the way.
Should he take the court for Oklahoma City, the Thunder would become his 10th team in his 17th season. In the 2019-20 season, Ariza, a 6-foot-8 wingman, played for both Sacramento and Portland, cumulatively averaging 8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 28.2 minutes.
From Dallas, the Thunder receive Jackson, a 6-7 forward, who will be entering his fourth NBA season, having averaged 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 16.1 minutes last season.
The Thunder also received the 2023 second-round draft pick originally belonging to Dallas or Miami, whichever one is higher, as well as Dallas’ 2026 second-round selection.
All the Thunder gave up was 6-7 forward and 11-year veteran James Johnson, who Oklahoma City picked up when it traded Ricky Rubio to Minnesota, having picked up Rubio days earlier in the deal that sent Chris Paul to Phoenix.
Ariza is entering the final year of a contract due to pay him $12.8 million this season, which would make him the Thunder’s second-highest paid player, presuming both he and center Al Horford remain with the team to opening day.
Jackson is entering the final year of a contract due to pay him $5 million this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.