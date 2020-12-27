OKC Thunder exercise options on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2 others

Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced the franchise exercised contract options on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Ty Jerome.
Oklahoma City exercised its fourth-year contract option on Gilgeous-Alexander, who just started his third year in the league and second with the Thunder. The 2019 NBA All-Rookie second-team selection has averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 153 appearances.
As a full-time Thunder starter last season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 19.0 points per game to go with averages of 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Both Bazley and Jerome received third-year contract options.
Bazley, a 2019 first-round draft pick, scored 5.6 points and grabbed 4 rebounds per game over his rookie campaign. Jerome, who the Thunder acquired in a trade with Phoenix last month that involved Chris Paul, averaged 3.3 points and 1.4 assists as a rookie last season.
The Thunder (1-0) play their first home game against Utah at 7 p.m. Monday.