OKC Thunder exercise options on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 2 others

Thunder Knicks Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced the franchise exercised contract options on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Ty Jerome.

Oklahoma City exercised its fourth-year contract option on Gilgeous-Alexander, who just started his third year in the league and second with the Thunder. The 2019 NBA All-Rookie second-team selection has averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 153 appearances.

As a full-time Thunder starter last season, Gilgeous-Alexander led the team with 19.0 points per game to go with averages of 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Both Bazley and Jerome received third-year contract options.

Bazley, a 2019 first-round draft pick, scored 5.6 points and grabbed 4 rebounds per game over his rookie campaign. Jerome, who the Thunder acquired in a trade with Phoenix last month that involved Chris Paul, averaged 3.3 points and 1.4 assists as a rookie last season.

The Thunder (1-0) play their first home game against Utah at 7 p.m. Monday.

