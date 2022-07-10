The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped its opening NBA Summer League game Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada against the Houston Rockets, 90-88.
Here’s a look at five thoughts from Saturday’s close loss:
1. Slow start, strong finish for Chet Holmgren
The headline for this game featured the matchup between two of the top three picks in last month’s NBA Draft, Holmgren and No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. However, both players struggled to score on offense but made their presence known on the defensive end.
Holmgren finished with 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting but went 6-of-6 from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks, three of them coming in a two-minute stretch in the third quarter.
Holmgren looked a bit timid this game and struggled around the rim, making just 3-of-7 around the rim.
2. Josh Giddey plays great but comes up short
Giddey had another solid outing as he played his fourth consecutive summer league game, recording 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting, eight assists and four rebounds.
However, Giddey had a pair of poor possessions late in the game that sealed the result for the Thunder. Down one point with 12 seconds left, Giddey committed a costly turnover after bouncing the ball off of Tre Mann’s foot.
Eight seconds later and trailing by two points, Giddey missed a layup that would’ve tied the game.
Giddey finished with five turnovers, as he continues to ramp up after missing the last few weeks of the NBA season.
3. Jalen Williams continues to impress
Outside of Giddey, Williams has been the most consistent player. In four summer league games, the 21-year-old has averaged 13.8 points on 56.4 percent shooting.
It’s not too surprising. At 21 years old, Williams is on the older side of draft prospects and should be closer to a finished product than most rookies.
Williams’ off-ball ability continues to be on display as he’s flashed his cutting skills and finishing around the rim.
4. Aaron Wiggins fast start, Tre Mann continues to struggle
Wiggins quickly stole the spotlight, as he scored eight of the team’s first 11 points. Wiggins finished the game with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting and four rebounds, flashing a jump shot that looks smoother than it did last season.
Meanwhile, Mann struggled again after missing summer league time due to health and safety protocols. Mann finished with 10 points on 1-of-13 shooting.
Jaylin Williams signed
The Thunder signed its entire 2022 rookie class with the signing of Jaylin Williams over the weekend. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Saturday that the 20-year-old signed a four-year, $8.2 million deal.
Jaylin Williams was selected No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft. The Thunder previously signed its first-round picks in Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams to rookie-scale deals.
Next Game: The Thunder plays the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. Monday on ESPN.