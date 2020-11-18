Prior to Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder had officially made one trade and reportedly another.
Those moves left Chris Paul with the Phoenix Suns, Dennis Schroder with the Los Angeles Lakers and Danny Green, Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque with the Thunder.
Wednesday, before the draft began and after Minnesota went on the clock with the first selection, Oklahoma City’s cast of characters changed.
Thanks to three deals the Thunder cannot discuss until Sunday, when the NBA’s free agency period begins, two first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and one by The Athleitc’s Shams Charania, the Thunder are no longer in possession of Green nor Rubio, nor back-up guard Terrance Ferguson, the No. 21 pick in the 2017 draft who spent the last two seasons on the Thunder roster.
However, by way of those deals and the draft itself, the Thunder have added Al Horford, 18-year-old Serbian power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, 19-year-old French point guard Theo Maledon and 20-year-old Czech point guard Vit Krejci.
Additionally, Oklahoma City has acquired the NBA rights to 26-year-old Serbian point guard Valilije Micic, who’s already but together a six-season Euroleague career, averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 assists through seven Euroleague games with Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes this season.
OKC also picked up another first-round draft pick, the 2025 selection originally belonging to Philadelphia.
The deals?
• Green, received from Lakers in the Schroder deal, and Ferguson were shipped to Philadelphia for Horford, the rights to Micic and the 34th pick in Wednesday’s draft, which became Maledon.
• Rubio and the Nos. 25 and 28 selections in Wednesday’s draft — the first OKC’s own and the second coming over from the Lakers in the Schroder trade — were shipped to Minnesota for the 17th, which became Pokusevski.
• The Thunder acquired the 37th pick from the Washington Wizards, which became Krejci, in a deal executed as the draft was ongoing. The Wizards received the 54th pick, which became Cassius Stanley, from the Thunder.
Krejci, according to eurohoops.net, suffered a 2020-21 season-ending left knee injury in September, playing for Casademont Zaragoza in Zaragoza, Spain.
Officially, Minnesota chose Pokusevski with the 17th pick, Oklahoma City chose Immanuel Quickley with the 25th pick, the Lakers selected Jaden McDaniels with the 28th pick, Philadelphia chose Maledon with the 34th pick, the Wizards chose Krejci with the 37th pick and the Thunder chose Cassius Stanley with the 34th pick.
However, when the trades become official, on Sunday, when the NBA’s free agency period begins, Pokusevski should belong to the Thunder, Quickley to New York by way of Minnesota, McDaniels to Minnesota, Maledon to the Thunder, Krejci to the Thunder and Stanley to Washington.
Horford averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4 assists, starting 61 games for the 76ers last season.
Pokusevski, 6-11, but who plays the perimeter, has shown enough promise to have played professionally in Europe as a 17-year-old, though that experience still only accounts for five minutes in two games for Olympiacos, based in Piraeus, Greece.
Micic has played professionally in Europe since the 2014-15 Euroleague season. Over 151 professional games, he’s averaged 10 points, 4.6 assists and 2 rebounds. Considered one of Europe’s best point guards, his numbers have gotten better as he’s gotten older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.