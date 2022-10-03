The Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off its preseason campaign Monday night as the team traveled to Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets, winning 112-101.
The Thunder were able to impress in its performance against one of the better teams in the league despite missing three of its top players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort. The Thunder won the game from the perimeter on both sides of the floor, shooting 13-of-35 (37.1 percent) from 3 while holding the Nuggets to 10-of-33 (30.3 percent) three-point shooting.
It's just the preseason, but there were plenty of positives to take away for the Thunder in this 11-point win. Here are four thoughts on the win.
1. First quarter effort
As is usually the case for preseason games, the Thunder and Nuggets mostly played their regular rotation players for the first quarter. And in that opening quarter, the Thunder were able to outscore a Nuggets team playing most of their starters, 30-21.
It was impressive for a team that finished dead last in the NBA in team offensive rating at 103.8 points per 100 possessions last season.
Josh Giddey and Tre Mann led the way for the Thunder as the starting backcourt. Giddey finished with a near triple double of 14 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists while shooting a perfect 2-of-2 from deep. Mann scored 17 efficient points on 6-of-11 shooting.
2.Dort in concussion protocol
Before the game was even able to tip-off, the Thunder announced that Dort suffered a concussion during Sunday’s training camp practice. The Thunder placed Dort under league concussion protocol and he did not travel with the team.
Dort’s timetable is unknown as concussion recovery time varies. With the regular season a little over two weeks away, Dort’s status is up in the air.
3. Jamal Murray’s return
While this is not relevant with the Thunder, it’s relevant with the NBA. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray made his NBA return after missing the entirety of last season due to a torn ACL. Murray tore his ACL in April 2021.
Murray finished with 10 points in 15 minutes.
4. Aaron Wiggins’ outside shooting
Aaron Wiggins finished as the second-leading scorer of the game, finishing with 15 points while shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from three.
The former 55th-overall pick has worked his way from a two-way player to someone with a legitimate shot at carving out a nice career. One of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of that is his outside shooting.
In his rookie season, Wiggins shot just 30.4 percent from deep on 2.8 attempts per game. If Wiggins can marginally improve that, it will increase his chances of sticking in the league exponentially.
