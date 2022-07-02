The Oklahoma City Thunder begins its NBA 2022 Summer League schedule next week as the team is currently scheduled to play seven games in a 10-day span from July 5-15.
The Thunder will partake in two different summer leagues, the first in Salt Lake City, Utah from July 5-7 and the second in Las Vegas, Nevada one from July 9-15. The summer leagues provide an opportunity for the league’s young players, primarily rookies and sophomores, to compete against each other.
Thunder fans have plenty of reasons to tune in as most of the team’s young players will play at least one Summer League game. Here are four things to watch out for during the 10-day, two-city event.
1. Chet Holmgren’s first NBA minutes
The Thunder selected Chet Holmgren No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA draft last month. Holmgren is the team’s highest draft pick since Kevin Durant was taken at the same spot in 2007.
The Salt Lake City summer league will give the fanbase its first shot at seeing Holmgren play in a Thunder uniform, as the team hopes he can be a transcendental talent with his guard-like ball-handling abilities in a seven-footer’s body that provides elite rim protection on the other end.
The best games to circle on the calendar will be against the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic on July 9 and 11, respectively. These games will provide matchups of Holmgren against the No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero in Orlando and No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. in Houston.
2. Do Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokusevski show improvement?
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault already confirmed that Giddey andj Pokusevski will only play in the Salt Lake City games, so neither of them will be active in Las Vegas.
Giddey, who won the Western Conference Rookie of the Month award four out of five times last season, should stand out among the other young players. These games will be Giddey’s first action over four months, as he missed the final 22 games of last season due to hip soreness.
Pokusevski, while still surprisingly young at just 20 years old, is entering his third NBA season. He’s shown flashes in his first two seasons but has struggled with inconsistency. Good performances in Salt Lake City would go a long way towards helping establish himself as a viable NBA player.
With the 2020 summer leagues canceled due to COVID-19, this will also be Pokusevski’s first summer action of his career. The Thunder decided not to play Pokusevski in summer league in 2021 to help him focus on individual training.
3. Which players see the floor?
With the benefit of playing an extra Summer League in Utah, it will be interesting to see who the Thunder decide to play in each city. It sounds like the Salt Lake City league will primarily be for second-and-third-year players, while the Las Vegas one will be for the rookies.
Regardless, the team’s top young players will likely only play a couple of games before the reserves take over the last batch of games.
Players expected to play include Holmgren, Giddey, Pokusevski, No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng, No. 12 pick Jalen Williams, No. 34 pick Jaylin Williams, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Norman native Lindy Waters III.
4. Kam Woods takes the reins
Daigneault also confirmed that assistant coach Kam Woods will coach during the summer league. Daigneault didn’t confirm if he was going to coach the one in Utah or Las Vegas, or both.
Woods has been an assistant coach with the Thunder for two seasons. The 29-year-old went undrafted in the 2015 NBA draft.