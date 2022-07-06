Chet Holmgren didn’t have quite the showing Wednesday that he did in his NBA Summer League debut.
But Josh Giddey more than made up for it. The sophomore point guard finished with a triple-double and the Thunder scored another victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, 87-71. Like Tuesday’s game, Holmgren, Giddey and Jalen Williams stood out for the Thunder once again.
The Thunder wraps up its stay in Salt Lake City, Utah with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday for its third game in three nights.
Here’s a look at four thoughts from the Thunder win:
1. Holmgren slows down
After an electric debut Tuesday, Holmgren came down to earth to record 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 12 rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes.
Unfortunately for him, he was on the wrong end of highlight when Grizzlies two-way player Kenny Lofton Jr. was able to dunk over him. After holding his own against massive centers in Kofi Cockburn and Tacko Falls on Tuesday, Holmgren struggled this time around against a player with an 85-pound advantage.
While his skinny frame is a concern for his NBA viability, it’s still early. and Holmgren still showed flashes of potential on both ends of the floor.
2. Giddey dominates
Giddey followed up a great but quiet game with another similar performance, finishing with a triple-double of 12 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Giddey continues to show that he’s a step above playing against summer league competition.
One early positive has been Giddey and Holmgren’s chemistry, as the duo are a natural fit on the court together.
3. Williams continues to impress
The No. 12 pick in the draft has been the best rookie outside of Holmgren, though it’s not surprising.
Williams finished this game with 16 points on an efficient 5-of-9 shooting. Williams has now shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the 3-point line in two summer league games. Williams has been a great player off the ball and his cutting ability and timing have been showcased so far in these two games.
4. Who plays Thursday?
The Thunder play a rare third straight game on Thursday against the 76ers. Considering that Holmgren and Giddey both played the first two games, it’ll be interesting to see if Thunder summer league head coach Kam Woods elects to sit them out to give them a breather before the team heads to Las Vegas, Nevada for another summer league next week.
Holmgren looked physically exhausted in the second half as he racked up 46 minutes in a 24-hour span.
The Thunder will likely be forced to empty the bench Thursday due to not having enough players on the roster. Some candidates for extra playing time include Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Vit Krejci.
Of course, if any of them play, it will probably be on limited minutes in order to avoid overworking them.