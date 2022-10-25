OKLAHOMA CITY — Less than a minute into the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s presence was felt.
The 24-year-old hit a 17-foot running pull-up jumper to score the game’s opening points and give the Thunder a quick 2-0 lead.
After missing Sunday’s home opener dealing with a left hip contusion, Gilgeous-Alexander was able to play in Oklahoma City for the first time in over seven months as he led his team to a 108-94 win over the Clippers, his former team.
The Clippers struggled to secure the ball as they turned it over 18 times and took 27 fewer shots than the Thunder. That helped the Thunder find more scoring opportunities, which they benefitted from despite going 4-of-30 (13.3 percent) from deep.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 33 points. The Clippers were without their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
“I felt pretty good yesterday but I didn’t feel all the way there” said Gilgeous-Alexander when asked when he knew he was ready to return. “When I woke up this morning, I felt really good.”
After four tries, the Thunder finally collected its first win of the season. Here are four thoughts from the Thunder’s 14-point win.
1. Another new starting lineup
Four games into the season, the Thunder have had four different starting lineups. The starting lineup tinkering didn’t stop after the opening tip, as Mike Muscala started the second half in place of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
The Thunder has been unorthodox with its minutes distributions, as they’ve already played as many as 14 players in a game this season.
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained his rotation experimentation, admitting it’s a unique approach but has good reasoning behind it.
“We’re not going to let the fact that it’s a little bit unconventional deter us from doing what we think is right,” Daigneault said, “and we’ve already seen benefits from it.”
2. Tre Mann gets his groove back
Entering Tuesday, Mann averaged 11.7 points on 41.2 percent shooting and 23.5 percent 3-point shooting.
Those percentages are certainly going to jump after this game as the second-year guard finished as the second-leading scorer of the game with 25 points on 10-of-24 shooting.
3. Lugentz Dort’s struggles continue
The same thing can’t be said about Mann’s teammate Lu Dort. After entering the game shooting 4-of-20 (20 percent) from 3 this season, Dort’s continued to struggle, as he went 1-of-11 from the field and 0-of-6 from outside for four total points.
After the game, Daigneault took some blame for Dort’s shooting struggles.
“I’ve seen Lu go from a non-shooter to a really good shooter, I’ve seen Lu go from not drafted to what he is now,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “There are ups and downs in life.”
Dort’s struggles have been a hot topic due to his inefficient, high-volume shooting splits, especially after signing a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension during the offseason. However, Daigneault is confident Dort will improve.
4. No Leonard or George benefits the Thunder
The Clippers ruled George out on Monday with a non-COVID illness. Leonard was ruled out before the game as he deals with knee stiffness and works his way back to game condition after coming off the bench in his first two games this season.
With the Clippers playing the Thunder once again on Thursday, it’ll be interesting to see if either of the two Clippers stars play, especially after dropping the first game of this mini series.
Leonard was spotted on the Clippers’ bench during the game but George was nowhere to be seen.
