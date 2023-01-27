OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers entered the fourth quarter deadlocked at 78 apiece.
Usually in those situations, the best player stay on the court to hold onto hope for a win. But it took an unlikely lineup for the Thunder to get the win.
The Thunder opened the fourth quarter with a five-man lineup of Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Darius Bazley and Mike Muscala that helped push them to a 112-100 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.
In the first 6:16 of the fourth quarter, the Thunder outscored the Cavaliers 16-8 without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor. That proved to be the spark they needed.
“I thought the group that started the fourth (had) a critical stretch of the game. They were throwing haymakers in terms of the lineups they were putting out there.” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “I thought that group really stabilized the game and built a nice lead for us.”
The Thunder improve to 24-25 on the season. They’ve now won 9-of-13 games in the month of January.
Here are three other thoughts from the Thunder’s 12-point win:
1. Gilgeous-Alexanders does it all
Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t named a starter for next month’s All-Star game, but certainly played like one against Cleveland.
The Cavaliers, who entered the game with the NBA’s second-best defense, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points on 12-of-21 shooting, 10-of-11 from the free-throw line, eight assists and five rebounds.
“He’s a superstar in the making,” OU forward Kenrich Williams said. “He’s (already) a superstar in my eyes.”
Gilgeous-Alexander did most of his scoring in the first three quarters with 31 points. With the rest of the roster struggling to generate points, every point from Gilgeous-Alexander was needed.
2. Cavs struggle without Donovan Mitchell
For the second night in a row, the Cavaliers were without their All-Star starter.
Mitchell missed his second consecutive game dealing with a left groin strain. In his absence, backcourt partner Darius Garland finished with 31 points on 10-of-23 shooting, 13 assists and four steals.
23 of those points came in the second half, as center Evan Mobley was a non-factor following a dominant first half where he scored 18 of his 23 points on the night.
3. Thunder receive solid games from Aaron Wiggins, Williams
Williams and Wiggins were the unsung heroes in the win.
Wiggins received his eighth start on the season as the Thunder went with a small lineup. By the end of the night, the Thunder extended their undefeated streak to 8-0 when Wiggins starts.
In 31 minutes, Wiggins finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, seven rebounds and two assists. Wiggins was a plus-eight.
“He’s much more advanced than I was in my second year,” Williams said on Wiggins. “I’m super proud of him.”
Meanwhile, Williams finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
Williams’ lone 3-pointer came late in the game, where he expanded the Thunder’s lead to 13 points with under five minutes to go, which sent the Paycom Center crowd into a loud frenzy.
That’s becoming more normal in recent weeks as the Thunder enter the playoff picture.
“It’s been great. Fans have been incredible all year long,” Williams said of the crowd. “Us winning games is going to draw attention… We got the best fans in the league.”
Up next: The Thunder will complete a three-game homestand at 7 p.m. Monday against Golden State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.