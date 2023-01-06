OKLAHOMA CITY – Like a free safety in football, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander intercepted a pass intended for the corner.
After grabbing the ball, Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball in transition and passed it to Josh Giddey, who lobbed it up for a Jalen Williams alley-oop dunk.
The exciting play featuring three players of the Oklahoma City Thunder's young core exemplified the type of night the team enjoyed in a 127-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday.
“[It was a] collective effort. We defended really well,” Giddey said. “We made them call a lot of timeouts, we built a lot of momentum through that first [quarter] and for the most part carried it throughout 48 minutes.”
After playing almost exclusively close contests for its first 35 games of the season, the Thunder has been involved in four consecutive lopsided results.
The Thunder were led by their quartet of young players in Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Williams and Lugentz Dort. The four combined to score 86 of the Thunder’s 127 points.
For Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey, the young backcourt duo’s chemistry was sharp as they assisted each other on several buckets and were in synch for several plays.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting, four assists and three rebounds. Giddey finished with 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting, nine assists and six rebounds.
Despite being in foul trouble for most of the second half, Dort finished with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 23 minutes. Williams finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Here are three other thoughts from the Thunder’s 17-point win over the Wizards:
Thunder limit the Wizards at the rim
With a number of front court players unavailable, the Thunder resorted to giving Mike Muscala his first starting nod of the season at center to fill out an extremely small lineup.
The Wizards, led by 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Porzingis, should've had an advantage. Instead, Porzingis finished with a quiet 14 points on 3-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds.
6-foot-9 Kyle Kuzma, who is enjoying a career season, finished with 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting, seven assists and five rebounds.
The Wizards were also limited in the paint, as the Thunder outscored them 66-58.
“We have to be physical. It’s part of the deal if you want to be a good team,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “It’s not the mark of young teams usually and that’s a challenge that we pose to our guys. We got to make up for inexperience and the fact that we’re probably not as physically developed as we’re going to be at some point. We got to make that up with physicality… From top to bottom, I thought we really took the fight to them.”
Gilgeous-Alexander continues to excel offensively
Gilgeous-Alexander continues to strengthen his All-Star bid with another 30-point performance. This now marks 23 games this season for Gilgeous-Alexander where he’s scored at least 30 points.
Per usual, Gilgeous-Alexander did most of his damage inside the paint, as 11 of his 12 made shots came from that area.
Wizards make a late push
The Wizards made it a little interesting in the fourth quarter, starting the final period on a 14-5 run to cut the Thunder’s lead to 14 points by the eight-minute mark.
To the Thunder’s credit, it was able to enjoy a 23-point lead to start the fourth quarter as it has enough cushion to avoid a serious threat of an upset win by the Wizards.
After the Wizards' mini run, the Thunder closed the game on a 19-16 run to finalize the win.
Up next: The Thunder play another home game against the Dallas Mavericks at 6 p.m. Sunday.
