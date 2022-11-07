{p dir=”ltr”}To close the first half, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collected his own miss. After one pump fake, Gilgeous-Alexander went up for a shot he swished in despite being surrounded by three Detroit Pistons players.
A bump by rookie guard Jaden Ivey forced the referee to blow the whistle and turn the impressive second-chance points into a potential three-point play. The normally quiet Gilgeous-Alexander let out a roar in Ivey’s direction.
Immediately after the staredown, Gilgeous-Alexander was hit with a rare technical foul – the second one of his career.
Usually, players hate receiving technical fouls as it essentially gifts points to the opposition. But that was not the case with Gilgeous-Alexander as he raised his hand at the referee’s direction.
Gilgeous-Alexander entered Monday’s game as one of the best scorers in the league, averaging 30.5 points per game. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Pistons are in similar stages of their rebuilds, so Gilgeous-Alexander wanted to send the message that its young core was the superior one with the trash-talking.
With the Thunder blowing a 16-point lead due to a disappointing second half, it wasn’t able to prove that point in a 112-103 loss.
What Gilgeous-Alexander did prove though was that he was easily the best player on the floor as he finished with 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting, five assists, seven rebounds and a career-high four blocks.
In nine games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in six of them. Dating back to last season, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30-plus points in 14 of his last 19 games.
While the rest of the Thunder roster failed to hold up its weight, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play like one of the best players in the league.
Here are four other thoughts from the Thunder’s loss to the Pistons.
Non-SGA starters struggle
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points on 13-of-23 shooting. The other four Thunder starters – Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – combined to score 29 points on 12-of-37 shooting.
The Thunder didn’t have a double-digit scorer outside of Gilgeous-Alexander until the fourth quarter.
That simply is not an acceptable way to play winning basketball. If the Thunder is going to continue to build off of its surprising start, players like Giddey and Dort need to perform better.
Giddey finished the game with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting, three turnovers and two assists in 25 minutes. Giddey did not play the final nine minutes of the game.
Dort finished the game with seven points on 3-of-12 shooting and five personal fouls in 26 minutes. Dort – who entered the game shooting 19.6 percent from three on 5.7 attempts – shot 1-of-6 from deep. Dort did not enter the fourth quarter until the 1:52 mark of the fourth quarter.
Old Reliables
With the Thunder starters struggling as much as they did, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault relied heavily on his two veteran wings Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala during crunch time.
In the fourth quarter, Williams played nine minutes and Muscala played eight minutes. Both players helped the Thunder cut the Pistons’ lead to as little as four points but ultimately came up short.
Williams finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists and was a plus-11 in 26 minutes. Muscala finished with 11 points and four rebounds and was a plus-nine in 15 minutes.
Pistons contributors
Oklahoma State alumn Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Saddiq Bey scored a team-high 25 points. Isaiah Stewart collected an 11-point and 12-rebound double-double. Ivey finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.
NBA encourages its fans to vote
The NBA scheduled all 30 teams to play on Monday at 15-minute intervals. This means that the Thunder vs. Pistons game started exactly at 6:30 p.m. CT than its usual 10-to-15-minute delay. No NBA games will be played on Tuesday.
The NBA decided to do this in order to allow its fans to vote on Tuesday for midterm elections. Thunder guard Isaiah Joe spoke before last Thursday’s home game against the Denver Nuggets and encouraged fans to vote.
