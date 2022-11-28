{p dir=”ltr”}{span}With a defensive stop, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a chance to tie or take the lead with 11 seconds left.{/span}
The league leader in drives to the rim attempted to finesse his way around New Orleans’ Herb Jones. Instead, Jones fell and after a lengthy discussion among the referees, Gilgeous-Alexander was called for a charge.
It was that type of night for the Thunder.
The controversial call essentially sealed the deal for the Thunder’s late comeback attempt.
After being an offensive machine for most of November, Thunder fans were able to see regression happen in real time on Monday in a 105-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
In nine games from Nov. 9 to Nov. 25, the Thunder offense hit on all cylinders. During that span, it ranked fourth in offensive rating at 116.7 points scored per 100 possessions. The Thunder also shot 40.7 percent from 3 on 42.3 attempts during the nine-game span, the third-best mark in the league.
In the last two games though, the script has been flipped. During that span, the Thunder have averaged 103 points on 38.1 percent shooting and shot 26.8 percent from 3.
A regression on offense was likely impending for the Thunder as the roster does not match the offensive production in its last couple of weeks. Right now, the Thunder is going through that, resulting in two road losses to the Pelicans and Houston Rockets.
Here are three other thoughts on the Thunder’s loss:{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}1. Gilgeous-Alexander struggles but still scores 30{/h3}
After a hot shooting start, Gilgeous-Alexander has cooled off recently. In his last six games, Gilgeous-Alexander has shot 40.7 percent from the field and 22.7 three-point percent shooting.
Despite that, Gilgeous-Alexander has been able to compromise for the poor shooting efficiency by drawing shooting fouls and going to the free-throw line. Against the Pelicans, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points on 7-of-21 shooting and 16-of-18 free-throw shooting.
In the fourth quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander landed pretty hard on his back. He was able to finish the game but it was quite clear he was still in pain after the fall.
2. Josh Giddey struggles to score
In the first quarter, it looked like Josh Giddey was going to have his second straight high-scoring game. Against the Rockets Saturday, Giddey finished with 18 points.
In the first seven minutes against the Pelicans, Giddey scored seven points on 3-of-4 shooting. In the next 21 minutes, Giddey went scoreless and shot 0-for-5 from the field.
Overall, Giddey scored seven points on 3-of-9 shooting, grabbed five rebounds, dished out a single assist and turned the ball over three times in 28 minutes.
The shooting struggles continue for the 20-year-old. According to Cleaning The Glass, Giddey is shooting 62 percent around the rim, which is in the 29th percentile among forwards. On long mid-range shots, that number is 22 percent, which is in the 35th percentile among forwards.
3. Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans
Considering he had a 94-pound advantage over Aleksej Pokusevski and a 42-pound advantage over Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Monday provided New Orleans’ Williamson a great opportunity to dominate inside the paint.
To Pokusevski’s and Robinson-Earl’s credit, Williamson had a tame game.
In 35 minutes, Williamson finished with 23 points on 11-of-18 shooting and also had eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks.
Trey Murphy III also finished with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Jose Alvarado scored 15 points. Jones scored 12 points.
