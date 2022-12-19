{p dir=”ltr”}OKLAHOMA CITY – Monday night should’ve been about Damian Lillard, who dominated the fourth quarter while leading the Portland Trail Blazers close to a victory.
Instead, in a matter of seconds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the spotlight with a 14-foot pull-up jumper that sealed the win for the Thunder, 123-121.
“Just get the ball in our best player’s hands,” Thunder guard Kenrich Williams said on what was going through his mind on the final play. “Any time it’s late in the game, we trust Shai.”
Gilgeous-Alexander’s teammates mobbed him following the buzzer-beater as the shorthanded Thunder won its second consecutive game against a fully healthy Western Conference playoff contender.
After starting 2-of-12 from the field, Gilgeous-Alexander finished the night with 35 points on 10-of-24 shooting and 14-of-14 from the free-throw line. In six fourth-quarter minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
Here are three other thoughts on the Thunder’s two-point win over the Trail Blazers:
Close contest throughout
Historically speaking, the Thunder and Trail Blazers always play tight games. The northwest division foes are very familiar with each other as they play at least four times a season.
That was the case once again on Monday. The game saw 13 lead changes and 13 ties throughout the game. Neither team created separation as the Trail Blazer’s largest lead was 10 points and the Thunder’s largest lead was eight points.
Neither team grew a lead larger than two possessions during the entire second half.
The lead changed four separate times in the final minute of the game.
Thunder bench steps up
With the Thunder only having 10 players available, everybody saw the floor. All 10 players played for at least 10 minutes.
Off the bench, the Thunder outscored the Trail Blazers, 42-26. Sharpshooters Isaiah Joe and Mike Muscala played huge roles as they each scored 11 points individually and combined to go 7-of-11 from outside.
Kenrich Williams also finished with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. The Thunder keeps preaching a ‘next man up’ mentality and while that’s an oversaturated sports cliche, it continues to prove to be the case.
Damian Lillard makes history
Entering Monday, Lillard needed 21 points to pass Clyde Drexler for the all-time scoring leader in Trail Blazers history. The Thunder PA announcer addressed the historical accomplishment during a timeout and the crowd gave Lillard a round of applause.
Lillard reached that mark in the third quarter when he sank in a pair of free throws. Lillard finished with 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting and 6-of-12 outside shooting.
When asked about the feat, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was very complimentary of Lillard and said he is well-respected around the league.
“I think the thing that is most impressive to me about him is the respect that he has. [It’s] authentic with integrity and respect from his peers,” Daigneault said.
“There’s guys around the NBA — not to mention any names — that when (you) kind of unpack the people that play with them, against them for a long period of time, it’s a little bit dicey. He’s just never one of those guys. The guys in the league just respect him as just a real dude that’s a real winner that has real toughness. That’s a real team guy. I don’t know him but anytime the peer group treats somebody like that, you take notice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.